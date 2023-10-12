Ranking the Top 5 WWE Storylines to Track For Rest of the Year

Ranking the Top 5 WWE Storylines to Track For Rest of the YearOctober 12, 2023
It's an exciting time in WWE with Triple H back in complete creative control of the company.
That was evident during Monday's Raw with the vast amount of fresh faces who were featured along with the renewed emphasis on the in-ring action, pay-per-view build and subtle storytelling.
SmackDown has hit a stride in recent weeks as well, setting the stage for what should be an exciting final stretch of the year with both Crown Jewel and Survivor Series on the horizon.
WWE's strong suit as of late has been its ability to tell multiple intriguing stories simultaneously across both brands. Every new chapter that unfolds has kept the weekly shows worth tuning into along with the many twists and turns along the way.
Popular fan favorites are finally getting their just due, seeds are being planted for face and heel turns, and the idea that big moments can happen at any time is a refreshing feeling for WWE programming.
In the remainder of 2023, these are the five key angles that fans should be tracking.
Drew McIntyre's Slow-Burn Heel Turn
During Drew McIntyre's hiatus earlier this year, there was no obvious direction for him upon his return to television. He unsuccessfully challenged for the Intercontinental Championship and formed a short-lived tandem with Matt Riddle, but neither felt like the right role for him.
It wasn't until the Scot started showing signs of frustration with his various losses that he became more interesting as a character. He made it known he'd only be looking out for himself and hinted at going after Cody Rhodes if Jey Uso, someone he has a checkered past with, steps out of line.
McIntyre stepped up as Seth Rollins' next challenger to the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday, but regardless of whether he walks away with the gold at Crown Jewel on November 4, a heel turn should still be the endgame for him.
His rationale for turning on the audience and the rest of the roster makes total sense, and WWE taking the time to tell that story has been fun to follow.
His heel turn may not be complete until after Crown Jewel, but once it is, the fallout will be massive and result in a plethora of programs for McIntyre.
Tension Within The LWO?
Although WWE hasn't made it overtly obvious, the underlying tension within The LWO the past few months should be leading to a heel turn for Santos Escobar.
His initial opportunity at the United States Championship was given to Rey Mysterio due to a storyline injury, and he came close to beating The Master of the 619 for the title before falling short.
Escobar's sights are firmly set on the star-spangled prize, and it's only a matter of time before he resorts to underhanded tactics to get it.
However, a rematch may not be coming in the immediate future, and it's wise for WWE to hold off on it.
Bobby Lashley pinning Mysterio in a singles match last week on SmackDown should earn him the next title shot, not to mention that Carlito's return at Fastlane could further cause the focus to shift away from Escobar for the time being.
How Escobar deals with all of these new factors at play should make for terrific television in the weeks and months ahead. The LWO remains in solid shape for now, but its demise could be coming sooner rather than later.
Damian Priest's Looming Money in the Bank Cash-In
There's no timetable on when Damian Priest will cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase he won in July, which makes matters all the more unpredictable on Raw.
Fans assumed his loss of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Finn Bálor signaled a cash-in at the end of Fastlane last week, but no such luck. It's possible he remains in the hunt for those belts for now and waits until a more opportune time to trade in the briefcase for a world title shot.
Of course, it's entirely dependent on The Judgment Day's dynamic. They were at odds post-SummerSlam and on the verge of collapse but managed to get back on the same page when every member captured gold.
Priest becoming world heavyweight champion would either unite the group even more, or create dissension and spell the end of his time in The Judgment Day. That's assuming his eventual cash-in is successful, and it would be egregious for it not to be following the failures of past winners such as Austin Theory, Braun Strowman, Otis and Baron Corbin.
The Judgment Day's domination of Raw should be blown off inside WarGames at Survivor Series, but beyond that, Priest's future with the opportunistic contract is uncertain and there's no telling what route WWE intends to take.
What Does Jade Cargill Have in Store for WWE?
It's been years since WWE touted a new acquisition as heavily as it has Jade Cargill, who is a fresh face to those unfamiliar with her All Elite Wrestling run.
Cody Rhodes already had equity with the WWE fanbase thanks to his previous run with the company, but Cargill is a new name entirely.
Despite that, she's had the red carpet rolled out for her. The higher-ups are aware of the star she has the potential to be, not only immediately but over time. She can be the major attraction that crosses over into the mainstream at some point, but first she has a legacy to create in WWE.
Per PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson, Cargill was earmarked for Raw as of last week, but that has yet to be set in stone. She has made quick cameos at Fastlane and on NXT, so she seems to be making the rounds before finally settling on one brand as her home.
There's no reason to rush her into championship contention, but expect her to be prominently featured on television from the get-go. There's any number of opponents she can mix it up with, and it will be thrilling to see how she transitions to the big stage.
LA Knight Battling The Bloodline
This Friday, Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown for the first time in nearly two months, and there's no shortage of stars waiting in the wings to challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
AJ Styles, who hasn't been seen since being put on the sidelines by Solo Sikoa, should get the next crack at The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel. Once he's unsuccessful, LA Knight can step up and get his long-overdue opportunity at the prestigious prize.
His feud with The Bloodline has been brilliantly built in the past two months, and he's excelled as the blue brand's top babyface throughout.
Knight and John Cena knocking off Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in tag team action at Fastlane was only the first part of the program for The Megastar, who has yet to cross paths with Reigns.
The odds of him actually walking away with the title are slim, but his road to the championship contention will be what cements his status as a main event player as well as SmackDown's most compelling story ahead of WrestleMania season.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.