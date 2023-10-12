Ranking the Top 5 WWE Storylines to Track For Rest of the Year

4 of 5

It's been years since WWE touted a new acquisition as heavily as it has Jade Cargill, who is a fresh face to those unfamiliar with her All Elite Wrestling run.

Cody Rhodes already had equity with the WWE fanbase thanks to his previous run with the company, but Cargill is a new name entirely.

Despite that, she's had the red carpet rolled out for her. The higher-ups are aware of the star she has the potential to be, not only immediately but over time. She can be the major attraction that crosses over into the mainstream at some point, but first she has a legacy to create in WWE.

Per PWInsider Elite's Mike Johnson, Cargill was earmarked for Raw as of last week, but that has yet to be set in stone. She has made quick cameos at Fastlane and on NXT, so she seems to be making the rounds before finally settling on one brand as her home.