La'el Collins Works Out for Jets; Former Bengals OL Reportedly Will Visit Giants

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman La'el Collins remains a free agent at this point of the season, but he is reportedly garnering some interest from teams in the Big Apple.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Collins worked out with the New York Jets. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the plan is then to visit the New York Giants.

Cincinnati released the LSU product in September after he started the season on the physically unable to perform list because he was rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in December near the end of the 2022 campaign.

While Collins started 15 games for the Bengals in 2022, they signed left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and moved Jonah Williams to right tackle.

The 30-year-old spent the first six seasons of his career on the Cowboys and appeared in a total of 74 games. Availability was a concern during his time in Dallas as well, as he was limited to just three games in 2016 with a toe injury and missed five games because of a suspension in 2021.

The Jets lost right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker for the rest of the season because of a torn Achilles, which was a significant setback for an offensive line that was already something of a question mark.