NFL 2023 MVP Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 6

3 of 4

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing incredible ball right now. He leads the league in adjusted passing yards per attempt (10.67), passer rating (123.1) and QBR (83.6). As Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson recently pointed out, Purdy has fully entered the MVP conversation.



"Not just due to the undefeated 49ers looking like the NFC bully this season, but also because Purdy is now the offensive centerpiece of it. He's officially a problem," Robinson wrote.



We suggested buying into Purdy back in Week 2, when he carried +2500 odds. He's far less enticing at +700 for one simple reason. He plays on the same team as Christian McCaffrey.



If you watch enough 49ers film, it's not hard to see that Purdy is legitimately good. However, there will undoubtedly be voters who point to his supporting cast—specifically, McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle—and suggest that any quarterback would thrive in that environment.

