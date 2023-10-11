NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Norm Hall/Getty Images

We have not yet reached a point where players should have to rely on struggling or inconsistent teams. That's a positive because it should allow players to take a wait-and-see approach with teams like Chicago and the Cincinnati Bengals.



Chicago's offense has looked great over the last two weeks, but that might just be the product of playing a bad Denver Broncos defense and the ill-prepared Washington Commanders.



It's hard to trust the Bears, who are 2.5-point underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings, this week. It's also hard to trust the Bengals, even though Joe Burrow and the offense finally looked good in Week 5.



Cincinnati's defense still doesn't look playoff-caliber, and the Bengals could struggle against the Seattle Seahawks despite being three-point favorites. We should have a better idea of who the Bengals are after next week's bye. If the Bears look good again, they could be a sleeper pick against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.



The Raiders and New England Patriots game is one to avoid entirely. Both teams have struggled offensively this season, and it's impossible to trust Josh McDaniels against Bill Belichick, even if Las Vegas is a three-point home favorite.



If you haven't picked the 49ers yet, it might be better to save them for later in the year. San Francisco is coming off a huge and possibly emotional win over the Cowboys, setting up this week's game as a potential trap.



The Cleveland Browns, who are 5.5-point home dogs, have struggled offensively. However, their defense is capable of wreaking havoc and has had two weeks to prepare.

