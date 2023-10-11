Fantasy Basketball 2023: 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft and Top Team Names

2 of 3

Zach Collins, PF/C, San Antonio Spurs



No, Collins isn't the San Antonio-based big man on everyone's radar, but he seems like he'll be most responsible for easing the transition of top pick Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs want to keep their prized prospect at power forward (for now, at least), meaning there is an opportunity for Collins to take on a significant role in this frontcourt.



Injuries are always a worry with Collins, but when he's on the court, he typically produces in nearly every facet. Once the Spurs sent out Jakob Poeltl at last season's trade deadline, Collins immediately filled that void and wound up averaging 16.5 points on 49.4 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals-plus-blocks and 1.6 three-pointers over his final 19 outings.



Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers



Sharpe has legitimate star potential, and the now Damian Lillard-less Blazers should give the explosive swingman every chance he can to realize it.



Once Portland went into tank mode late last season, Sharpe flashed his breakout ability. Over his final 10 games, he put up 23.7 points on 46 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals.



Mark Williams, C, Charlotte Hornets



The Hornets took a while to get Williams, the No. 15 pick of the 2022 draft, into the rotation and waited even longer to task him with a remotely sizable role. So, his season-long numbers aren't necessarily indicative of his actual ability.

