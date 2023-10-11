Fantasy Basketball 2023: 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft and Top Team Names

Fantasy Basketball 2023: 1st-Round NBA Mock Draft and Top Team NamesOctober 11, 2023
NBA preseason action is in full swing, and opening night of the 2023-24 campaign will be here before you know it.
That makes this cram-session time in the fantasy basketball world, as you only have so many days and hours left to pour over rankings, run through mock drafts, identify sleepers and, of course, craft a witty team name.
We'll help as much as we can here by laying out the first round of a 12-team mock draft before spotlighting three sleepers and providing 10 team names to consider.
Mock First Round
1. Nikola Jokić, C, Denver Nuggets
2. Luka Dončić, PG, Dallas Mavericks
3. Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
4. Jayson Tatum, SF, Boston Celtics
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Milwaukee Bucks
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG, Oklahoma City Thunder
7. Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Indiana Pacers
8. Damian Lillard, PG, Milwaukee Bucks
9. Domantas Sabonis, PF, Sacramento Kings
10. Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix Suns
11. Anthony Edwards, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves
12. Stephen Curry, PG, Golden State Warriors
Draft Sleepers
Zach Collins, PF/C, San Antonio Spurs
No, Collins isn't the San Antonio-based big man on everyone's radar, but he seems like he'll be most responsible for easing the transition of top pick Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs want to keep their prized prospect at power forward (for now, at least), meaning there is an opportunity for Collins to take on a significant role in this frontcourt.
Injuries are always a worry with Collins, but when he's on the court, he typically produces in nearly every facet. Once the Spurs sent out Jakob Poeltl at last season's trade deadline, Collins immediately filled that void and wound up averaging 16.5 points on 49.4 percent shooting, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals-plus-blocks and 1.6 three-pointers over his final 19 outings.
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers
Sharpe has legitimate star potential, and the now Damian Lillard-less Blazers should give the explosive swingman every chance he can to realize it.
Once Portland went into tank mode late last season, Sharpe flashed his breakout ability. Over his final 10 games, he put up 23.7 points on 46 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals.
Mark Williams, C, Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets took a while to get Williams, the No. 15 pick of the 2022 draft, into the rotation and waited even longer to task him with a remotely sizable role. So, his season-long numbers aren't necessarily indicative of his actual ability.
When Charlotte gave him a chance to spread his wings, he usually soared. In 17 starts, he tallied 11.6 points on 62.7 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 26.9 minutes.
Top Team Names
Kawhian Punch
Jokers Wild
Siakam's Razor
LaVine My Best Life
Bam Bam Bigelow
Jimmy Eat World
Sir, This Is a Wemby's
Giddey Up
Freaks and Greeks
Donovan Down by the River