7 Outlandish-Yet-Realistic Predictions for WWE and AEW in 2024

MJF has been his running his mouth about the self-professed "bidding war of 2024" for what feels like ages, and whether fans realize it or not, it's been the crux of his character for the last year-plus.

From a storyline standpoint, the biggest reason why MJF was brought back to television in the summer of 2022 was because AEW president Tony Khan couldn't afford to lose him. It's essentially why he's been able to get away with so much, though that theme has been lost in recent months with him masquerading as a babyface.

By all accounts, the AEW world champion's contract with the company is legitimately up at the onset of 2024, unless he secretly signed an extension or a new deal that has yet to be made public.

Being AEW's lead star in many ways, all signs point to him sticking around, but the same was assumed of Cody Rhodes before he jumped ship to WWE in 2022. The opposition would no doubt make a play for the AEW original and roll out the red carpet for him, paving the way for a grand arrival just in time for WrestleMania season.