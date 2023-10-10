The 5 WWE NXT Stars Who Deserve Main Roster Call-Ups Before 2024

1 of 6

Tiffany Stratton

NXT's Buff Barbie Doll is coming off two stellar showings against Becky Lynch and a four-month run with the NXT Women's Championship. There was much more for her to do as champ, but The Man taking the title and elevating the overall division simply by being a household name was understandably a higher priority.

That leaves Stratton without a clear direction, and although it wouldn't be difficult to see her moving to Raw or SmackDown soon, she'd benefit from a few more months in the NXT system to finetune her skills and become more of a complete package.

Carmelo Hayes

Hayes has been main roster-ready from the moment he stepped foot in NXT two years ago. In that time, he's had an incredible run and spent more time with gold around his waist than anyone else on the brand.

He's fresh off losing the NXT Championship and would be an excellent addition to either Raw or SmackDown, but there's more story to tell with him and protégé Trick Williams that should be wrapped up first.

Wes Lee

Similar to Hayes, Lee was already experienced going into his NXT debut in January 2021. His run on the Tuesday night program has given him some much-needed exposure and helped him prove he can hang on his own as a singles star.