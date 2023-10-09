WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights After Fastlane

0 of 0

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of WWE Raw on October 9 in Omaha, Nebraska.

After this match was supposed to take place a couple of weeks ago, Becky Lynch finally stepped into the ring with Tegan Nox to defend her NXT women's title.

But that wasn't the only action we got from the women's division this week. We also saw Niz Jax take on one of the only women in WWE who can match her for power, Raquel Rodriguez.

In addition to those matches, we also saw Kofi Kingston take on Ivar in a Viking Rules match in the hopes of putting the New Day vs. Viking Raiders feud to bed once and for all.