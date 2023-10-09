Packers Rumors: Aaron Jones 'Unlikely' to Play vs. Raiders Due to Hamstring Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will likely be without running back Aaron Jones for Monday Night Football.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the tailback's status for Green Bay's Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is "up in the air" but that "it sounds unlikely he'll go."

Jones missed the Packers' Week 2 and 3 matchups after he sustained the injury in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Pelissero reported that Jones was limited in practice all week and is not currently at 100 percent.

Jones has 14 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in his two games in 2023 along with three receptions for 82 yards and a score.

The run game has been a huge issue for Green Bay this season. The team ranks 31st in the NFL in rushing yards with just 298. Tailback A.J. Dillon is the team's leading rusher with 118 yards across four games.

The Packers have gotten off to a 2-2 start to the season and need a victory Monday in order to stay within a game of the division-leading Detroit Lions, who improved to 4-1 Sunday.