Mets' 2024 Playoff Hopes Rest with Yoshinobu Yamamoto Amid MLB Free Agency Rumors

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The New York Mets are no strangers to spending copious amounts of money in the offseason and according to Jon Heyman, they may have their eye on one of the most coveted players available.

"Word going around is the Mets might be high bidders for coveted Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Every big-market team has been tracking the two-time MVP, but a couple rival GMs say they hear the Mets are expected to go big."

That the team may be looking to spend is no surprise, nor is the object of their affection.

Yamamoto has a career ERA of 1.72 across foreign and NBP play, has won .714 percent of his games, and in seven years, has given up just 36 home runs. He gives up just around two walks a game, too, suggesting he has better control of his stuff than most 25-year-olds in today's game.

The only negative mark? His size as he is a rather slender 5'10'', which Heyman says gave a general manager "pause."

With Blake Snell also available and coming off of what will likely be another Cy Young season, teams will have to make an educated decision on whether to take the proven commodity or take a shot on Yamamoto and hope that he is as good as his friend, Kodai Senga, who the Mets landed in free agency a season ago and far outplayed his contract.

New York is desperately in need of quality pitching and cannot make a realistic run at postseason and compete for a World Series title as things stand without it. In 2023, they were shelled by opposing hitters, with a team ERA of 4.30. They gave up 190 home runs and 30.9 percent of the hits they gave up were classified as hard-hit balls.

It was a season so abysmal for the rotation and bullpen that it got Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander shipped out of town, Buck Showalter let go as the manager, and the Mets a new President of Baseball Operations in David Stearns.

If Yamamoto is what his numbers suggest, and there is no pause on the part of the organization in regards to his size and stature, the team must make a run at signing him. There is no reasonable or realistic shot at achieving the goals the organization hopes to without adding pitching to go along with what is still a talented core of position players and hitters.

Yamamoto has an established friendship with Senga, meaning he would fit nicely into the clubhouse. He is young, which would continue the trend of youthful energy in the organization, which started with the introductions of Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio in 2023, and give fans another player to be excited about.

Most importantly, he would deal at the plate, striking batters out and theoretically keep the ball in play rather than watching it sale over the walls in Citi Field.

There will be other pitchers available to help add depth to the roster, but it all starts with Yamamoto and pairing a new ace with the Ghost Fork-dealing one they signed a year ago in Senga, creating a one-two punch on the mound that can realistically compete against sluggers like Matt Olson, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Bryce Harper elsewhere in the National League East.