Best Time for CM Punk's WWE Return, Next Star to Get John Cena Rub, More Quick Takes

October 9, 2023
With rumors running rampant regarding WWE's potential interest in bringing him back, it seems to be more a matter of when than if CM Punk will be returning to the company.
The question now is how it happens and when. Of course, Survivor Series in Chicago and the Royal Rumble in Tampa would be perfect places to pull the trigger, assuming a deal can be reached and it's mutually beneficial for both sides.
WWE could use a shot of star power following the departure of Adam "Edge" Copeland, who has already sent shockwaves throughout AEW. His WrestleDream debut ended the evening on an epic note and his subsequent appearances on Dynamite and Collision closed out both shows.
His rivalry with Christian Cage appears to be AEW's new top story going forward, and as excellent as it has potential to be, the promotion shouldn't lose sight of the rest of the roster or how they too can thrive if given the opportunity to do so.
Quick Takes this week will analyze Copeland vs. Cage taking center stage in AEW, what John Cena's final act should be during his latest WWE run, if AEW can get it right with Wardlow this time around, and more.
Royal Rumble Is the Right Time for CM Punk to Make WWE Return
WWE has one chance to nail CM Punk's long-awaited return to WWE after a decade away, so if it's going to happen, it has to be executed perfectly.
AEW got it right with Punk when he returned to wrestling for the first time in 2021. Everything about the moment was magical, and although it will be near-impossible for his WWE comeback to top that, the circumstances surrounding it could be equally exciting.
Survivor Series will be the first show people point to as being the ideal event for Punk to make his presence felt at with it emanating from his native Chicago. He's always had a strong connection to the city, and it would make for quite the conclusion to the show, but the Royal Rumble would be slightly better timing.
His ugly exit from AEW remains fresh in the minds of fans, and bringing him back so soon may cause him to lose his luster once WrestleMania season rolls around.
The Royal Rumble, which falls on the 10-year anniversary of his WWE walkout, allows the anticipation to build for a few months and to be paid off with an enormous pop, regardless of whether he wins the men's matchup or not.
Fans have been fantasy-booking a Rumble return for Punk for almost a decade, and even if it's expected, it would still come off bigger and better than it would on the smaller-sized Survivor Series.
Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage Can't Come at the Expense of AEW World Title Picture
Adam Cole's untimely injury could throw a monkey wrench into whatever AEW had planned for the AEW World Championship picture this fall, and temporarily taking his place in the AEW totem pole is another Adam in the former Edge.
It was made apparent by the endings to WrestleDream, Dynamite and Collision that Copeland vs. Christian Cage is the direction for the coming months. Their program has potential with Copeland being a big name and Christian in the midst of a hot heel run at the moment, but it shouldn't come at the expense of MJF and his prestigious prize.
MJF has riding a wave of momentum of his own for many months and shouldn't be pushed aside in favor of the two elder statesmen. It automatically elevates the AEW TNT Championship and that's long overdue, but MJF vs. Jay White deserves an equal amount of attention ahead of Full Gear.
AEW would not be sending the strongest message by having Copeland and Christian headline their programming for the remainder of 2023 with both men nearing the end of their full-time careers. AEW should be putting just as much as focus on fresher faces to ensure they can carry the company into the future when Copeland and Christian aren't around.
The battle of the best friends with Copeland and Christian is an exciting attraction, but it can't come at the expense of the top title picture.
Jade Cargill to Raw, Kairi Sane to SmackDown Will Bolster WWE's Women's Divisions
WWE's women's divisions on Raw and SmackDown are on the verge of receiving a significant boost.
Within weeks of putting pen to paper with WWE, Jade Cargill is already being touted as a massive acquisition by the company on television and rightfully so. She has a high ceiling for success and will reportedly be assigned to Raw, per PWInsider.
She'll be a fantastic fit in a division that could use more new blood on top and allows her to work with the likes of Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez straight from the get-go.
Additionally, SmackDown will soon be welcoming back another tremendous talent in Kairi Sane. The former WWE Women's Tag Team champion issued her final address to Stardom last month and is believed to be returning to WWE by November, per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
She can transition seamlessly into the ongoing angle with Asuka, Bayley and Iyo Sky considering her history with all three of them. Her challenging Sky for the WWE Women's Championship would make for an outstanding match, and a reunion with Asuka is likely as well.
The women's divisions could use some shaking up and will benefit big time from Cargill and Sane being incorporated into the mix.
Can AEW Get It Right with Wardlow This Time Around?
Following a four-month hiatus from AEW TV, Wardlow finally resurfaced on last Wednesday's Dynamite for a quick squash win over Griff Garrison, sporting a slightly new look and more of an edge compared to the last time fans saw him.
The three-time Wardlow will go down as one of AEW's biggest missed opportunities ever. His popularity peaked with his win over MJF at Double or Nothing 2022 because the company couldn't follow up with him accordingly.
He shouldn't be written off as damaged goods, however. Despite the damage done, he can still bounce back with the proper booking, and he's off to a solid start after the destruction he caused in his return.
As over as he was with the audience at one point in time, turning him heel at this stage might be the best thing for him right now. It gives him a much-needed fresh coat of paint and makes him out to be the unstoppable force he once was.
It's imperative AEW keep him far away from the AEW TNT Championship scene and put him in a rivalry with someone the audience cares about such as Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, Keith Lee, or Eddie Kingston.
Only then can fans begin to take Wardlow seriously as a legitimate threat again.
Putting Over Solo Sikoa Must Be the Final Act of John Cena's Latest WWE Run
WWE has handled John Cena's latest run exceptionally well since it started in early September. From appearing weekly on SmackDown to endorsing LA Knight on multiple occasions, he's how every returning legend should be utilized.
His first match in over six months went smoothly at Fastlasne as he and Knight knocked off The Bloodline in tag team action. Interestingly, he's had several face-to-face interactions with Solo Sikoa in particular in recent weeks, which can't be considered a coincidence.
Cena will wrestle at least one more match for WWE at next month's Crown Jewel pay-per-view before bowing out again and Sikoa is the strongest choice for an opponent, especially if the idea is for Cena to do the honors for him.
Of course, Cena gains nothing from conquering Sikoa at this stage of his career, whereas Sikoa can regain some of his lost momentum by beating the 16-time WWE world champion. Austin Theory capitalized on his win over Cena, but Sikoa is much more of a priority for WWE and therefore there will be actual aftermath.
The match itself won't be anything out of the ordinary, but Sikoa vs. Cena can catapult Sikoa up the card and get him one step closer to an eventual showdown with Roman Reigns.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.