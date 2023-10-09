Best Time for CM Punk's WWE Return, Next Star to Get John Cena Rub, More Quick Takes

1 of 5

WWE has one chance to nail CM Punk's long-awaited return to WWE after a decade away, so if it's going to happen, it has to be executed perfectly.

AEW got it right with Punk when he returned to wrestling for the first time in 2021. Everything about the moment was magical, and although it will be near-impossible for his WWE comeback to top that, the circumstances surrounding it could be equally exciting.

Survivor Series will be the first show people point to as being the ideal event for Punk to make his presence felt at with it emanating from his native Chicago. He's always had a strong connection to the city, and it would make for quite the conclusion to the show, but the Royal Rumble would be slightly better timing.

His ugly exit from AEW remains fresh in the minds of fans, and bringing him back so soon may cause him to lose his luster once WrestleMania season rolls around.

The Royal Rumble, which falls on the 10-year anniversary of his WWE walkout, allows the anticipation to build for a few months and to be paid off with an enormous pop, regardless of whether he wins the men's matchup or not.