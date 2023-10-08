James Harden Trade Rumors: Clippers Want Deal Sooner Than Later; Won't Increase Offer

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers want to get a deal done for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden "sooner rather than later" but do not want to increase their offer because they are the only team in the running for him.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest news on Sunday's edition of NBA Countdown (h/t Real GM).

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic previously reported on where the Clippers stand with their offer and what the 76ers want in return:

Harden has demanded a trade from the 76ers and covets a deal to the Clippers, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

In the meantime, he has reported to the team for training camp, and there hasn't been any news suggesting he would sit out games while awaiting a trade.

The 34-year-old averaged 21.0 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season. The 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA first-team member is a three-time scoring champion who has also led the NBA in assists twice.