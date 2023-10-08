A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Have Fans Raving as Aces Down Liberty in WNBA Finals Game 1

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Aces are two wins away from a repeat after beating the New York Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

More than just pitting the league's two superteams against one another, this series was billed as a battle between A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, the WNBA MVPs in each of the last two years.

Jackie Young stole the show Sunday, though, delivering a standout performance on both ends of the floor. She had 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. The 6'0" guard added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Game 1 was a continuation of Young's transformation since entering the WNBA. Every time she has seemingly hit her ceiling, she reaches another level.

Wilson, meanwhile, filled out the stat sheet (19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals) and was a terror on defense around the basket. Her three blocks don't tell the full story for how much she disrupted New York's offense inside.

Not to be outdone, Kelsey Plum matched Young's 26 points. She overcome a somewhat sluggish shooting night—1-of-7 on threes—by adapting her approach and attacking the basket.

Even under the best of circumstances, depth wasn't a luxury Las Vegas got to enjoy with such a star-laden roster. Candace Parker's foot surgery in July meant head coach Becky Hammon would have to shrink her rotation even further once the postseason rolled around.

Until the final minutes when the outcome was decided, only six players were seeing the floor for the Aces in Game 1, with Sixth Player of the Year winner Alysha Clark logging 27 minutes off the bench.

And it still didn't matter because Vegas' starting five is so devastating on its own.

The Liberty presented quite the contrast in that regard.

Jonquel Jones finished with a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds), and Breanna Stewart had a team-high 21 points, though it came on 8-of-19 shooting. But Betnijah Laney, Courtney Vandesloot and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 28 points.

Vandersloot was basically getting played off the floor.

Stewart hasn't been her usual self all postseason, and there's only so much head coach Sandy Brondello can do to scheme around Vandersloot and Ionescu's limitations on defense.