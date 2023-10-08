X

WNBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTS

    A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Have Fans Raving as Aces Down Liberty in WNBA Finals Game 1

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 8: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces looks on during the game against the New York Liberty during Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on October 8, 2023 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Las Vegas Aces are two wins away from a repeat after beating the New York Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

    More than just pitting the league's two superteams against one another, this series was billed as a battle between A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, the WNBA MVPs in each of the last two years.

    Jackie Young stole the show Sunday, though, delivering a standout performance on both ends of the floor. She had 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. The 6'0" guard added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

    Game 1 was a continuation of Young's transformation since entering the WNBA. Every time she has seemingly hit her ceiling, she reaches another level.

    Dorothy J. Gentry @DorothyJGentry

    Jackie Young is balling. 😤

    Eden Laase-Derouin @eden_laase

    No matter how much is said about Jackie Young's 3-point shooting, it's not enough. <br><br>She went from someone you could leave open to an elite shooter in one offseason. And then this season she said, "I think I'll get even better."

    A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Have Fans Raving as Aces Down Liberty in WNBA Finals Game 1
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Gina Paradiso @ginaparadiso

    As of right now: Jackie Young = Finals MVP

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    Becky Hammon said pregame that there were more openings available for Jackie Young offensively … safe to say we're seeing it so far.<br><br>Pretty aggressive start for her.

    Deja Kelly @dejakelly25

    Jackie Young's overall improvement is insane 🔥

    𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚 @coachpmedina

    Jackie Young's composure is elite!! So even keel, doesn't get too hype or too frustrated. 🖤❤️‍🔥

    Jessica Smetana @jessica_smetana

    jackie young have a game

    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    This has been a hell of an opening game from the Aces<br><br>THE ™️ Jackie Young Game<br><br>A'ja has been phenomenal defensively (whole team has in the 2nd)<br><br>Ball movement from the whole team has been awesome

    Wilson, meanwhile, filled out the stat sheet (19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals) and was a terror on defense around the basket. Her three blocks don't tell the full story for how much she disrupted New York's offense inside.

    Three-Fifths Mafia ☄️ @michaelmcgee

    once again that a'ja wilson keeping her team in it while the 2023 mvp is... <a href="https://t.co/0KXdo7VCIa">pic.twitter.com/0KXdo7VCIa</a>

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    That A'ja Wilson block of Courtney Vandersloot 😮

    LaChina Robinson @LaChinaRobinson

    A'ja got that Lefty jumper COOKIN😮‍💨

    WSLAM @wslam

    A'ja giving out blocks like Oprah, YOU GET A BLOCK! YOU GET A BLOCK! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAFinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AjaWilson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AjaWilson</a> <a href="https://t.co/xFL1tJ0Hhq">pic.twitter.com/xFL1tJ0Hhq</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    A'ja midrange one of the most unguardable shots and then secured the block on the other end!

    bailey caldwell @sir_richmond20

    A'ja pick and pop to the elbow is so beautiful. Every time. Put it in the textbooks.

    Not to be outdone, Kelsey Plum matched Young's 26 points. She overcome a somewhat sluggish shooting night—1-of-7 on threes—by adapting her approach and attacking the basket.

    Even under the best of circumstances, depth wasn't a luxury Las Vegas got to enjoy with such a star-laden roster. Candace Parker's foot surgery in July meant head coach Becky Hammon would have to shrink her rotation even further once the postseason rolled around.

    Until the final minutes when the outcome was decided, only six players were seeing the floor for the Aces in Game 1, with Sixth Player of the Year winner Alysha Clark logging 27 minutes off the bench.

    And it still didn't matter because Vegas' starting five is so devastating on its own.

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray have 91 combined points, the most all-time by a quartet in a WNBA Finals game.<br><br>Pretty much the story of the game right there.

    The Liberty presented quite the contrast in that regard.

    Jonquel Jones finished with a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds), and Breanna Stewart had a team-high 21 points, though it came on 8-of-19 shooting. But Betnijah Laney, Courtney Vandesloot and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 28 points.

    Vandersloot was basically getting played off the floor.

    Peter Kilkelly @5outbasketball

    Marine over Sloot when.

    Anthony Doyle @Anthonysmdoyle

    Sabrina and Sloot are just food out there for the Aces.

    Dano Mataya @drmataya

    Sloot getting absolutely torched

    Em🌹🏳️‍🌈 @em_adler

    no way you can play Sloot this 4Q. there's enough passing and lineup versatility to just do the other starters + Marine/KT

    Stewart hasn't been her usual self all postseason, and there's only so much head coach Sandy Brondello can do to scheme around Vandersloot and Ionescu's limitations on defense.

    New York has too much talent to get blown out like this for three straight Finals games. But the series might be headed to a more expeditious outcome than the forecasts predicted.