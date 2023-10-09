Early Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Match Card After Fastlane ResultsOctober 9, 2023
Early Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Match Card After Fastlane Results
WWE returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 4 with Crown Jewel, its annual premium live event featuring top stars and championships.
Roman Reigns figures to play a big role in the card and with John Cena back for the time being, one would have to assume he will make his presence felt somewhere on the card.
Ahead of the big event, find out what the card may look like with these too-early lineup predictions and what stories you should keep an eye on entering the show.
Predicted Match Card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (c)
- World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest (c)
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Gunther (c)
- World Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
Predicted for the November 4 premium live event are:
The Tribal Chief Returns and Why It Will Be John Cena Challenging Him
Roman Reigns returns Friday on SmackDown to address the ongoing issues within The Bloodline, including Jimmy Uso running his mouth and getting the group into unfavorable situations, but also to give fans a look at what they can expect out of him and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.
While one would look at LA Knight's performance in Indianapolis at Fastlane and assume he would get the nod, the better option for that match would be in front of a red-hot audience in Chicago, who will be ready to root on The Megastar against The Tribal Chief.
Crown Jewel is and always has been a show that features the biggest stars in professional wrestling in headline-making main events.
With John Cena hanging around, and still firmly feuding with The Bloodline, a star-studded match against Reigns is the right direction to go.
So what of Knight?
Reigns is not going to come back from a lengthy stretch away and acknowledge the idea of The Megastar being a threat or challenger to him. Make Knight run through the gauntlet. Make him beat both Uso and Solo SIkoa to earn a shot at Reigns in time for Survivor Series.
It keeps Knight hot, gives WWE the star-studded main for Riyadh, and sends everyone home happy.
Mounting Tension Between Kevin Owens, Jey Uso Leads to Star-Studded Tag Title Match
From the moment Jey Uso was revealed as the newest member of the Raw roster, Kevin Owens has been noticeably untrusting of the artist formerly known as the Right Hand Man. There have been confrontations, both verbal and physical, despite Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes vouching for Uso.
Owens' position is to be expected given his history with The Bloodline and the sheer number of times Uso was directly involved in costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during his countless matches with Roman Reigns.
The mounting tension between them, and a declaration of intent to challenge by Owens and Zayn, suggests things will come to a head in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fresh off their victory over The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Uso and Cody Rhodes will likely defend at Crown Jewel and the opponents should be Owens and Zayn.
Unlikely to want either of those two teams to take a loss, look for WWE to add the former champions into the mix, but this time in the form of Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio as the predicted card has Damian Priest busy elsewhere.
The champs will likely retain but do not be surprised to see the frustration of Owens boil over and a potential change in the direction of his character take shape.