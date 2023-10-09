Early Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Match Card After Fastlane Results

2 of 3

Roman Reigns returns Friday on SmackDown to address the ongoing issues within The Bloodline, including Jimmy Uso running his mouth and getting the group into unfavorable situations, but also to give fans a look at what they can expect out of him and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

While one would look at LA Knight's performance in Indianapolis at Fastlane and assume he would get the nod, the better option for that match would be in front of a red-hot audience in Chicago, who will be ready to root on The Megastar against The Tribal Chief.

Crown Jewel is and always has been a show that features the biggest stars in professional wrestling in headline-making main events.

With John Cena hanging around, and still firmly feuding with The Bloodline, a star-studded match against Reigns is the right direction to go.

So what of Knight?

Reigns is not going to come back from a lengthy stretch away and acknowledge the idea of The Megastar being a threat or challenger to him. Make Knight run through the gauntlet. Make him beat both Uso and Solo SIkoa to earn a shot at Reigns in time for Survivor Series.