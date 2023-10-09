B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 6

B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 6October 9, 2023
The story of college football fandom can be explained through just two results from Week 6.
In the early afternoon, Oklahoma stunned Texas with a last-minute touchdown to snag an epic rivalry win. The sadness of a potential loss, given that Texas had recently pulled ahead on a field goal, certainly made its way through the OU fan base before the thrilling finish.
During the evening slate, Miami supporters watched an absolute, no-doubt, definite win rapidly devolve into a jaw-dropping, inexplicable, mind-numbing loss.
College football, everybody!
Those two storylines are key topics in our latest edition of Awards, which also includes applause for Louisville and Wyoming, a worrisome evening for USC and a shoutout to some no-longer-winless teams.
Team of the Week: Oklahoma Sooners
What's better than beating your biggest rival? Handing 'em their first loss in the final matchup as Big 12 counterparts while capping the victory with a last-minute touchdown is a good start.
For good measure, Oklahoma's key drive also eliminated what could've been a particularly bad memory. In the third quarter, the Sooners owned a 27-17 advantage. However, a pair of three-and-outs, a turnover on downs and a missed field goal allowed Texas to charge back.
Bert Auburn hit a 45-yard field goal, Jonathon Brooks scampered for a 29-yard touchdown and Auburn drilled a 47-yarder to give the third-ranked Horns a 30-27 edge with 1:17 to play.
Dillon Gabriel, though, came up clutch.
The veteran QB hit completions of 11, 16 and 28 yards to push OU into scoring position. After a defensive pass interference and a short run, Gabriel found Nic Anderson for a game-winning three-yard score.
Not only has 6-0 Oklahoma matched its 2022 win total, the Sooners are officially the Big 12 front-runner.
Statement of the Week: Louisville Takes Down ND
Louisville edged into the AP Top 25 last Sunday, securing the final spot in the rankings after a quiet 5-0 start.
Fast-forward one week, however, and the Cardinals have ascended to 14th after a 33-20 triumph over 10th-ranked Notre Dame. The defense showed out with five takeaways and only 298 yards allowed in a victory that established Louisville as a real contender.
Sure, that might feel reactionary, but consider what's to come.
Pitt (1-4) has been one of the league's worst teams in 2023. Duke (4-1) presents a tough matchup, but Louisville will be at home against the Blue Devils and both Virginia Tech (2-4) and Virginia (1-5). The final ACC contest is at Miami (4-1), but the Cardinals—who close the regular season at home to Kentucky—may enter the ACC finale at 10-0.
No matter whether you're buying the upstart squad, Louisville's path to even greater relevance is clear.
Collapse of the Week: Miami Gifts a Win
Here's a fun disclosure: I grew up rooting for Miami. I still hope the Hurricanes win like any fan, but I have no problem being objective about them. Besides, I've grown emotionally numb to any outcome—both wins and losses—since the 2019 loss to Florida International.
Thank God for that because, whew buddy; Miami put on a masterclass of how to waste a sealed win.
With 35 seconds to play, the Hurricanes held a 20-17 lead on Georgia Tech—which had zero timeouts remaining. Time for victory formation! Instead, for some illogical reason, Miami decided to run another play and promptly fumbled.
Bizarre, yes. But, hey, no worries. Georgia Tech still needed to cover 74 yards in 25 seconds and had only thrown for 77 yards all game! Surely, nothing could go wrong.
Obviously, you know it did. Haynes King hit Christian Leary—who managed to get behind the entire Miami defense— for an unconscionable 44-yard touchdown with one second left.
"We should've taken a knee," Miami coach Mario Cristobal told reporters after the inexplicable 24-20 loss.
Ya think?
Panic Alarm of the Week: Illinois Falls Again
Bret Bielema put a jolt into the Fighting Illini last season, guiding the program to its first eight-win season in 15 years. Expectations for 2023 weren't out of control—especially since defensive coordinator Ryan Walters left for Purdue—but they'd definitely grown.
So far, not so good.
Illinois needed a last-second field goal to survive Toledo, then lost to Kansas and Penn State. After a shaky win over Florida Atlantic, the Illini have now fallen to Purdue and Nebraska.
Within that 2-4 record, U of I is 0-3 in Big Ten action. And it's not about to get easier with a trip to Maryland next week before Wisconsin comes to town. There is a very real chance that Illinois heads into November needing a perfect month to merely reach a bowl.
By no means is Bielema on a hot seat, but 2023 hasn't been a banner year for the Illini.
Escape of the Week: USC Survives Arizona
I believe USC is happy to be finished with Arizona teams.
Two weekends ago, the Trojans went to Arizona State and played an uncomfortable game. Although a fourth quarter touchdown sealed a 42-28 win, USC performed far below its status as a 34.5-point favorite against an opponent that had recently lost 29-0 to Fresno State.
Saturday night, Arizona nearly pulled off a season-altering upset. The three-touchdown underdogs built an early 17-0 lead and fought back in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
USC scored first but immediately gave up a touchdown—and Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, fortunately for the Trojans, didn't attempt a two-point play. (An aside: Coaches of underdogs, please stop kicking extra points in OT against more talented teams. Go for the win.)
The teams traded touchdowns in the second overtime before USC made its conversion and stopped the 'Cats for a 43-41 win.
USC, which puts its 6-0 record on the line at Notre Dame this weekend, is probably breathing a few sighs of relief.
Best of the Rest: Week 6
Upset of the Week: Wyoming Downs Fresno State
It's early in conference play, but there's a fun race brewing in the Mountain West. The league eliminated divisions this season, so the two highest finishers will make the championship game. Wyoming has formally placed itself in that discussion with a 24-19 upset of No. 25 Fresno State, setting up a huge matchup at Air Force in Week 7.
O-Line of the Week: Kansas Jayhawks
Shoutout to the boys up front. Kansas steamrolled UCF thanks to a stellar day from the running game. Devin Neal rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown, while Daniel Hishaw Jr. went for 134 yards and two scores. Dylan McDuffie added 91 yards and two scores. Altogether, the Jayhawks ended a single yard shy of 400 in the 51-22 rout.
Golf Clap of the Week: Winless No More, UConn and UVA
Last week, we shared in the misery of Connecticut having its potential game-tying extra point blocked in the final minute of a loss to Utah State. Good news: The Huskies are on the board! So is Virginia! UConn toppled Rice 38-31, and UVA knocked off William & Mary 27-13.