B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 6

Here's a fun disclosure: I grew up rooting for Miami. I still hope the Hurricanes win like any fan, but I have no problem being objective about them. Besides, I've grown emotionally numb to any outcome—both wins and losses—since the 2019 loss to Florida International.

Thank God for that because, whew buddy; Miami put on a masterclass of how to waste a sealed win.

With 35 seconds to play, the Hurricanes held a 20-17 lead on Georgia Tech—which had zero timeouts remaining. Time for victory formation! Instead, for some illogical reason, Miami decided to run another play and promptly fumbled.

Bizarre, yes. But, hey, no worries. Georgia Tech still needed to cover 74 yards in 25 seconds and had only thrown for 77 yards all game! Surely, nothing could go wrong.

Obviously, you know it did. Haynes King hit Christian Leary—who managed to get behind the entire Miami defense— for an unconscionable 44-yard touchdown with one second left.

"We should've taken a knee," Miami coach Mario Cristobal told reporters after the inexplicable 24-20 loss.