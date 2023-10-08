Jonathan Taylor Rumors: NFL Exec Says Issue Was RB's Contract, Not Colts' Trade Value

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts were reportedly never close to finding a Jonathan Taylor trade amid rival teams' concerns with the running back's contract demands.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic spoke to one league executive who noted "trade compensation wasn't the issue" but instead Taylor's desire for a long-term deal. Indianapolis reportedly wanted the equivalent of a high second-round pick in exchange for Taylor.

After a standoff that resulted in Taylor being placed on the physically unable to perform list, the Colts wound up signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension with $26.5 million in guarantees, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

