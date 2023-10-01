NFL Trade Rumors: Colts Set Jonathan Taylor Value at 'Around a High 2nd-Round' Pick

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back is projected to come off the physically-unable-to-perform list following the team's Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. This means that trade talks surrounding the tailback could heat up again.

However, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that "unless the Colts get an offer that blows them away, Taylor is going to remain with the team." In terms of value, Russini reported that the Colts are looking at an early Day 2 pick.

"Indianapolis is looking for what league sources term "around a high second-round trade" for their star running back, and I sense the team doesn't feel any urgency to move on," Russini wrote. "Those league sources say the Colts haven't engaged in any serious talks with any teams."

Russini also reported that the Colts hadn't engaged in any "serious talks" despite teams like the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers "inquiring about his availability."

The Colts are expected to open Taylor's practice window Wednesday and he could be eligible for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Ian Rapoport of Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Packers are no longer in the mix for Taylor but "multiple teams remain interested in swinging a trade for Taylor."

The 24-year-old led the NFL in rushing in 2021 but had a slightly down season in 2022 that ended early with an ankle injury. He was inactive for the preseason and began the season on the PUP list, but his trade request in July shows how fractured his relationship with the Colts is.

Still, Taylor is under contract for the 2023 season and the Colts have no obligation to move him. With the emergence of running back Zack Moss this season, it may be appealing for the team to roll with both backs and drive Taylor's value up before the October 31 trade deadline.