Mario Cristobal, Miami Trolled by Fans After Collapse in Upset Loss vs. Georgia Tech

Mario Cristobal, Miami Trolled by Fans After Collapse in Upset Loss vs. Georgia TechOctober 8, 2023
The Miami Hurricanes football team snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Saturday.
Miami led Georgia Tech 20-17 with 34 seconds remaining in regulation. The Hurricanes possessed the ball on a 3rd-and-10 from the Georgia Tech 30-yard line. The Yellow Jackets had no timeouts, so one kneeldown would have ended the game.
This was an easy call for victory formation, giving Miami a 5-0 record in the process.
Inexplicably, Miami called for a running play. Donald Chaney Jr., who had a solid game with 103 rushing yards on 23 carries, fumbled after a throng of Yellow Jackets tackled him. Georgia Tech defensive lineman Kyle Kennard recovered the ball, giving his team a shot at a miracle from its own 26-yard line with 25 seconds left.
Quarterback Haynes King found Malik Rutherford on a 30-yard pass two plays later. After an incomplete pass, King defied all odds with a 44-yard touchdown strike to Christian Leary with one second remaining.
Miami had one final shot but fumbled again, leading to one of the most remarkable finishes in recent college football memory.
Credit to Georgia Tech for taking advantage of the situation and completing an amazing comeback, but the bullseye is on Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, who admitted postgame that he should have told quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to take a knee:
He also offered an explanation for why he didn't ask Van Dyke to go into victory formation:
Gabriel Garcia @Gabewritesports
Cristobal on why the team didn't take a knee in the final seconds of the game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoCanes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoCanes</a> || <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ItsAllAboutTheU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ItsAllAboutTheU</a> || <a href="https://twitter.com/CanesFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanesFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/vh8h3dhdoe">pic.twitter.com/vh8h3dhdoe</a>
Needless to say, bewilderment and confusion took centerstage from a host of analysts and fans alike.
Ben DuBose @BenDuBose
With all the money in football, it's truly astounding how many teams can't calculate on the fly when you can literally kneel a game out.<br><br>You can pay a guy/girl $50K annually and bat 1.000 on this. It's math, and the reward is more than worth the investment. Alas. <a href="https://t.co/DhrV06gmWN">https://t.co/DhrV06gmWN</a>
Fran Fraschilla @franfraschilla
Coaching malpractice in Miami. <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaTechFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaTechFB</a> needs to get on the plane & get out of dodge because they stole one. Canes should have been in "victory formation" & they fumble a running play. <a href="https://twitter.com/accnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@accnetwork</a> analyst Tim<br>Hasselbeck was all over this!
Sanjay Kirpalani @SanjayKirpalani
Miami literally F'd around and found out. <br><br>I can't believe what I just watched. <br><br>Cristobal has dealt with a lot of things trying to rebuild this program, but with a 5-0 start in your grasp, to give it away has to sting. <br><br>Gotta wonder how this team will respond. <br><br>wow.
Cristobal has found himself in this situation before when he was Oregon's head coach. Kneeldowns would have given his Ducks a 31-28 win over Stanford during a Sept. 22, 2018 game, but that did not happen.
Miami will look to move forward next Saturday with a visit to North Carolina.