Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Eliminated From Playoff Contention With Loss to Cincinnati

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

MLS enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer to see Lionel Messi in playoff action.

Following a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati Saturday, Messi's Inter Miami CF were officially eliminated from MLS Playoff contention.

The loss dropped Inter Miami to 9-6-17 on the season, which mathematically eliminated the team from playoff contention. The chances of reaching the postseason always appeared like a long shot, but a tremendous run and a little luck could have gotten the team to there. Instead, Messi and Inter Miami will look at Year 2 as the chance to contend for a title.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner signed midseason with the club for a two-year deal worth more than $125 million. The move was certainly more about future contention and having Messi ready to go for year two, but the thought of seeing Messi contend for an MLS title was certainly an appealing one.

There are rumors that Messi could be loaned to his former club, FC Barcelona, during the MLS offseason, but nothing has been confirmed in that regard.

He played in five games for Inter Miami in the official MLS season registering 17 shots, six shots on target and one goal. He also helped the team win the Leagues Cup tournament and reach the final of the U.S. Open Cup.