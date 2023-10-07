X

    LeBron James' Son Bryce Receives Offer from Ohio State Basketball After Visit

    Erin WalshOctober 7, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 07: Bryce James watches warmups before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 7, 2023.(Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Bryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has received his second official offer to play college basketball.

    James posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received an offer from Ohio State on Saturday after taking a visit to the university this weekend.

    Bryce James @bryce_james23

    Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio state <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBuckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBuckeyes</a> <a href="https://t.co/C2JFXfCEoj">pic.twitter.com/C2JFXfCEoj</a>

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Bryce James took his unofficial visit to Ohio State👀🔥 what do y'all think? <a href="https://t.co/qRhA4R5q1D">pic.twitter.com/qRhA4R5q1D</a>

    James was also in attendance for Ohio State football's 37-17 win over Maryland on Saturday.

    Kellyanne Stitts @KellyanneStitts

    Bryce James in the house! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a> <a href="https://t.co/6XMAoxk8ki">pic.twitter.com/6XMAoxk8ki</a>

    James is following in the footsteps of his brother, Bronny James, who received an offer to play for the Buckeyes last year. He had Ohio State in his top three but ultimately committed to the USC Trojans.

    Ohio State was James' first known official college visit. However, he has also received an offer from Duquesne.

    James began his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon, where Bronny also played high school ball, before he transferred to Campbell Hall, where he played in the spring. He's currently a junior at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California.

    The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is a three-star prospect in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the class.

    James still has a long way to go in his recruitment, and it's possible many more offers will be put out to the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

    It's unclear if James has any preference for where he plays college basketball, but his recruitment will surely be kept under wraps, similar to how Bronny's recruitment was kept relatively quiet until the final stages.