LeBron James' Son Bryce Receives Offer from Ohio State Basketball After Visit

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has received his second official offer to play college basketball.

James posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he received an offer from Ohio State on Saturday after taking a visit to the university this weekend.

James was also in attendance for Ohio State football's 37-17 win over Maryland on Saturday.

James is following in the footsteps of his brother, Bronny James, who received an offer to play for the Buckeyes last year. He had Ohio State in his top three but ultimately committed to the USC Trojans.

Ohio State was James' first known official college visit. However, he has also received an offer from Duquesne.

James began his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon, where Bronny also played high school ball, before he transferred to Campbell Hall, where he played in the spring. He's currently a junior at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is a three-star prospect in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the class.

James still has a long way to go in his recruitment, and it's possible many more offers will be put out to the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time.