Kawhi Leonard on Clippers Contract Talks: 'Me and The Front Office Are Good'

Harry How/Getty Images

Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are engaged in extension talks with the Los Angeles Clippers as their contracts set to expire after the end of this upcoming season.

At the very least, it appears the relationship between Leonard and the front office is solid as those conversations continue:



Like Leonard, George has expressed interest in staying and remaining long-term. He also noted amicable relations with the front office.

Per Law Murray of The Athletic:

Both players have excelled in L.A. when healthy.

The 32-year-old Leonard, a five-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, has averaged 25.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game since 2019, when he and George joined forces on the Clippers.

The 33-year-old George, an eight-time All-Star, has posted 23.2 points and 6.3 rebounds since 2019.

Both players have missed significant amount of time during their Clippers tenures due to injury and recuperation from those ailments, but when healthy, these two help form the backbone of one of the top Western Conference contenders.