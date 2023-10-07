Kawhi Leonard on Clippers Contract Talks: 'Me and The Front Office Are Good'October 7, 2023
Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are engaged in extension talks with the Los Angeles Clippers as their contracts set to expire after the end of this upcoming season.
At the very least, it appears the relationship between Leonard and the front office is solid as those conversations continue:
Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly
Kawhi Leonard on extension talks with the Clippers:<br><br>"We're good. I came here in 2019 to be a Clipper. Me and the front office are good… It hasn't been nothing that we've rushed on their side or my side."<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/byHPBMmM38">pic.twitter.com/byHPBMmM38</a>
Like Leonard, George has expressed interest in staying and remaining long-term. He also noted amicable relations with the front office.
Per Law Murray of The Athletic:
Law Murray 📱 @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George mentioned today that "if it's up to me, absolutely" when asked about an extension as part of ultimately retiring as a Clipper.<br><br>"It's active. But both sides have to be on the same page, and that's what we're trying -- trying to figure it out." <a href="https://t.co/ye9usKROHz">pic.twitter.com/ye9usKROHz</a>
Both players have excelled in L.A. when healthy.
The 32-year-old Leonard, a five-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion, has averaged 25.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game since 2019, when he and George joined forces on the Clippers.
The 33-year-old George, an eight-time All-Star, has posted 23.2 points and 6.3 rebounds since 2019.
Both players have missed significant amount of time during their Clippers tenures due to injury and recuperation from those ailments, but when healthy, these two help form the backbone of one of the top Western Conference contenders.
For now, the duo is focused on this season as the Clippers look for their first NBA title in franchise history. They start the year on Oct. 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers.