    Bills' Von Miller Activated off PUP, Will Return from Knee Injury vs. Jaguars

    Erin WalshOctober 7, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and will play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the team announced Saturday.

    It will mark Miller's first game of the 2023 campaign after recovering from a torn ACL.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    We've activated Von Miller from Reserve/PUP.<br><br>Tre'Davious White has been placed on IR. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Q9KpKfq8j">pic.twitter.com/8Q9KpKfq8j</a>

    Miller tore his ACL on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions and missed the final five games of the 2022 regular season and both playoff games.

    The 34-year-old was required to be sidelined for the first four games of the 2023 season after being placed on the physically unable to perform list. He returned to practice on Wednesday but was limited.

    Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters earlier this week they'd take things with Miller "one day at a time," though the veteran insinuated he would return to the field in London while speaking on Tuesday's edition of The Voncast.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    "If I was a betting man I'd say you'll see Von Miller in London." 👀<br><br>Von wants to play against the Jaguars but needs to see how padded practice goes <a href="https://t.co/j2PTVfe2sm">pic.twitter.com/j2PTVfe2sm</a>

    Miller had a solid first season in Buffalo in 2022 despite hitting the shelf with a torn ACL. He posted eight sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, 21 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in 11 games.

    The eight-time Pro Bowler agreed to a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills ahead of the 2022 season.

    Miller's return will be a huge boost for the Buffalo defense despite the loss of Tre'Davious White, who has been ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles.

    The Bills enter Sunday's matchup atop the AFC East with a 3-1 record.