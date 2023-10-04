Bills HC on Von Miller's Return to Practice: 'We'll Take It One Day at a Time'

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is set to return to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last November.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team plans to take it "one day at a time" as the future Hall of Famer prepares for a return. Miller's return to practice will open a 21-day window to decide when he will be activated.

The eight-time Pro Bowler said he wants to play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills in March 2022. He recorded 21 tackles and eight sacks in 11 games before suffering a torn ACL during Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.

It's been a waiting game since for Miller's return, as he was unable to fully practice during training camp and was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the 2023 campaign.

Buffalo's defense has remained strong with Miller on the mend. The Bills are tied for the NFL lead with 16 sacks through the first four weeks of the regular season, with five different players posting at least two sacks.