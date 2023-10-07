    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 229

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIIOctober 7, 2023

    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 229

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Opponents Grant Dawson and Bobby Green face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on October 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      It's a step-up Saturday at the UFC Apex.

      The octagonal MMA conglomerate is back at its home facility in the Nevada desert this weekend for an 11-bout Fight Night card topped by bouts in which streaking young fighters have a chance to boost profiles against proven, albeit not streaking, veterans.

      Lightweight Grant Dawson has a main-event fight for the first time with the promotion and rides an 8-0-1 streak into a scheduled five-rounder with Bobby Green, who defeated a faded Tony Ferguson in his last fight but is just 3-4 with a no contest in his last eight.

      Meanwhile, it's middleweight Joe Pyfer in the co-main three-rounder coming off two straight wins since a victory on Dana White's Contender Series. He's matched with Abdul Razak Alhassan, who's 2-4 in six fights since the start of 2020.

      It's a return following a rare dark week for the UFC and the B/R combat team is ready to produce after the cage-free break, taking its position to deliver the show's definitive list of winners and losers in real time. Take a look at our picks and drop a comment with yours.

    Full Card Results

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Opponents Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan of Ghana face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on October 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
      Main Card

      Grant Dawson v Bobby Green

      Joe Pyfer v Abdul Razak Alhassan

      Alex Morono v Joaquin Buckley

      Drew Dober v Ricky Glenn

      Alexander Hernandez v Bill Algeo

      Preliminary Card

      Philipe Lins v Ion Cutelaba

      Karolina Kowalkiewicz v Diana Belbita

      Nate Maness v Mateus Mendonca

      Vanessa Demopoulos v Kanako Murata

      Aoriqileng v Johnny Munoz

      Montana De La Rosa v JJ Aldrich

    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 229
