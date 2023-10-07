The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 229

The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 229October 7, 2023
It's a step-up Saturday at the UFC Apex.
The octagonal MMA conglomerate is back at its home facility in the Nevada desert this weekend for an 11-bout Fight Night card topped by bouts in which streaking young fighters have a chance to boost profiles against proven, albeit not streaking, veterans.
Lightweight Grant Dawson has a main-event fight for the first time with the promotion and rides an 8-0-1 streak into a scheduled five-rounder with Bobby Green, who defeated a faded Tony Ferguson in his last fight but is just 3-4 with a no contest in his last eight.
Meanwhile, it's middleweight Joe Pyfer in the co-main three-rounder coming off two straight wins since a victory on Dana White's Contender Series. He's matched with Abdul Razak Alhassan, who's 2-4 in six fights since the start of 2020.
It's a return following a rare dark week for the UFC and the B/R combat team is ready to produce after the cage-free break, taking its position to deliver the show's definitive list of winners and losers in real time. Take a look at our picks and drop a comment with yours.
Full Card Results
Main Card
Grant Dawson v Bobby Green
Joe Pyfer v Abdul Razak Alhassan
Alex Morono v Joaquin Buckley
Drew Dober v Ricky Glenn
Alexander Hernandez v Bill Algeo
Preliminary Card
Philipe Lins v Ion Cutelaba
Karolina Kowalkiewicz v Diana Belbita
Nate Maness v Mateus Mendonca
Vanessa Demopoulos v Kanako Murata
Aoriqileng v Johnny Munoz
Montana De La Rosa v JJ Aldrich