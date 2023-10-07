The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 229

0 of 1

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It's a step-up Saturday at the UFC Apex.

The octagonal MMA conglomerate is back at its home facility in the Nevada desert this weekend for an 11-bout Fight Night card topped by bouts in which streaking young fighters have a chance to boost profiles against proven, albeit not streaking, veterans.

Lightweight Grant Dawson has a main-event fight for the first time with the promotion and rides an 8-0-1 streak into a scheduled five-rounder with Bobby Green, who defeated a faded Tony Ferguson in his last fight but is just 3-4 with a no contest in his last eight.

Meanwhile, it's middleweight Joe Pyfer in the co-main three-rounder coming off two straight wins since a victory on Dana White's Contender Series. He's matched with Abdul Razak Alhassan, who's 2-4 in six fights since the start of 2020.