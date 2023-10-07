Video: LeBron James' Son Bryce Attends Ohio State CFB Game on CBB Recruiting Visit

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bryce James is following in his brother's footsteps.

James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was in attendance for Saturday's Ohio State-Maryland football matchup during his recruiting visit with the Buckeyes' basketball program.

Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron, also attended an Ohio State football game in September 2022 while the Buckeyes basketball program was trying to recruit him. He had OSU in his top three but ultimately committed to the USC Trojans, staying close to home.

Ohio State is Bryce's first known college visit. He's a junior at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California, after transferring from Campbell Hall, where he played in the spring.