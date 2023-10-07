X

    Video: LeBron James' Son Bryce Attends Ohio State CFB Game on CBB Recruiting Visit

    Erin WalshOctober 7, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: From left to right Bryce James and LeBron James and Savannah James are sitting in the front row to watch McDonalds High School All American Bronny James play during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Boys Game at Toyota Center. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Bryce James is following in his brother's footsteps.

    James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, was in attendance for Saturday's Ohio State-Maryland football matchup during his recruiting visit with the Buckeyes' basketball program.

    Kellyanne Stitts @KellyanneStitts

    Bryce James in the house! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a> <a href="https://t.co/6XMAoxk8ki">pic.twitter.com/6XMAoxk8ki</a>

    Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron, also attended an Ohio State football game in September 2022 while the Buckeyes basketball program was trying to recruit him. He had OSU in his top three but ultimately committed to the USC Trojans, staying close to home.

    Lantern Sports @LanternSports

    LeBron James and son, Bronny, throw up an I-O in response to Block "O''s" O-H call. <a href="https://t.co/CBKQYV2scB">pic.twitter.com/CBKQYV2scB</a>

    Ohio State is Bryce's first known college visit. He's a junior at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California, after transferring from Campbell Hall, where he played in the spring.

    Bryce began his high school career at Sierra Canyon. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is currently a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, and he already has an offer from Duquesne.

