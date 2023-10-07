Warriors' Steve Kerr Says LeBron James, Lakers 'Exposed Us' in 2023 NBA Playoffs

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed in a press conference on Friday that LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers uncovered their lack of depth during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers dispatched the Warriors in six games, including a 21-point blowout in their final matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

Kerr mentioned that Golden State was "exposed" by Los Angeles, explaining that his group was not a "well-rounded" team and was often perplexed by the defense of the Purple and Gold (via Warriors on NBCS).

After finishing second among all NBA teams with their scoring average of 118.9 points per game in the regular season, the Warriors only averaged 109.8 in their second-round defeat.

New general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made some changes to his team's roster, letting backup shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo leave for the New York Knicks in free agency. He then pulled off one of the most high-profile moves of the summer, trading sixth man Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.

It's worth noting that both DiVincenzo and Poole shot below 38% from the field in the 2023 playoffs.

Dunleavy Jr. also added veteran wing Cory Joseph and stretch big Dario Saric, who have 106 games of postseason experience between them. They're expected to remedy Golden State's depth issues, while Paul's elite processing ability on offense should help the Warriors navigate through complex defenses.