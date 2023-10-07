Jamal Murray Supermax Contract Predicted by Nuggets GM: 'He'll Probably Make All-NBA'

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray isn't eligible for a supermax deal with two years remaining on his current contract, but the reigning NBA champs are preparing for the possibility they will have to give him a supermax extension.

Speaking to Mark Medina of SportsKeeda.com, Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth said they are "anticipating" that Murray will be eligible for a supermax because "he'll probably make All-NBA."

Murray has two years and $69.8 million remaining on his current contract. He's eligible to sign a three-year, $145 million extension that would start with the 2025-26 season until Oct. 23.

The 26-year-old told reporters during Monday's media day his camp hasn't talked about an extension with the Nuggets yet. Booth said the impression he's gotten from Murray and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, is they would "rather play it out."

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Murray would be eligible for a five-year, $303 million extension from the Nuggets next summer if he makes the All-NBA team.

Booth admitted this would "be a hit to our salary cap" if it happens, but he loves "seeing people reach their potential when they play the way he can."

Nikola Jokić's five-year, $276 million supermax signed in July 2022 starts with the 2023-24 season. He will have salaries over $50 million in three consecutive seasons from 2024-25 through 2026-27 with a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

The new collective bargaining agreement may have a significant impact on Murray's earning potential. Since All-NBA teams are no longer divided by position, it may not be as difficult for guards to get in.

Point guard is loaded with Murray, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De'Aaron Fox, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Jrue Holiday, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young among the notable players at the position.

Under the previous rules, only six guard spots were available on the All-NBA team.

Last season was a huge step up for Murray after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign recovering from a torn ACL suffered in April 2021. He had a terrific regular season with 20.0 points on 39.8 percent three-point shooting and 6.2 assists per game in 65 starts.

During Denver's run to the championship, Murray took his game to another level. He averaged 26.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists and shot 47.3 percent from the field (39.6 percent behind the arc) in 20 games.