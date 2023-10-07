James Harden Trade Rumors: Rushed Deal Seen as 'Too Reckless to Justify' by 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden's trade request has put the Philadelphia 76ers in an uncomfortable spot going into this season, but it's not one that's going to cause the team to make a panic move.

Per Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer, there is a belief within the Sixers organization that simply trading Harden to end any potential drama "would be too reckless to justify" because their hope is to compete for a championship this season.

The 76ers are walking a dangerous tightrope right now. Harden has a history of acting out when he no longer wants to be with a team.

There are differences this time around compared to what happened three years ago with the Houston Rockets. Chief among them is the lack of a market for Harden at this point in his career.

The former NBA MVP could have opted out of his deal with Philadelphia to become a free agent over the summer. It was expected that was going to happen, with the Rockets often cited as his most-likely landing spot.

Instead, Harden opted in to his $35.6 million salary for the 2023-24 season with the intention of working with Philadelphia to find a trade partner, preferably the Los Angeles Clippers

Per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Harden "talked himself out of a max deal" with Houston during free agency because he was telling people his priority was to win a scoring championship.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported this week the Clippers are "going to great lengths" to put together a trade package for Harden, including "talking to several teams about ways to move pick swaps for additional draft capital with the intention of bolstering their offer and getting a deal done."

If Philadelphia's priority is to be a title contender this season, though, a deal for Harden built around future draft picks doesn't necessarily help that unless the front office can turn around and package those picks in a separate deal for the next disgruntled star.

The Sixers also have to be careful about how they navigate a potential Harden trade because Joel Embiid could become that next disgruntled star. There has already been speculation about teams plotting to potentially make a move for the reigning NBA MVP if things fall apart in Philadelphia.

Harden arrived in Colorado to take part in training camp with the 76ers on Wednesday after skipping media day on Monday and the first day of camp on Tuesday.

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters after Harden's first practice he "looked good" and appeared to be in good shape.