Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, More to Attend WNBA Finals Game 1 Between Aces, Liberty

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are going to have some high-profile fans in attendance when they welcome the New York Liberty to Vegas to open the 2023 WNBA Finals Sunday.

LeBron James and some of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will be in the Vegas crowd, according to ESPN's Andraya Carter.

Game 1 tips off at 3:00pm E.T.

James has described Wilson as his "sister" on multiple occasions and gifted her a custom LeBron 21 sneaker stitched in Aces black and gold prior to the Finals.

"A'ja's my little sister," James said Thursday, per SiriusXM's Nick Hamilton. "I love what she's been able to do, not only for the game of basketball itself, but for the WNBA."

"For me to be able to always support her, and her to trust me, in that sense, to be a guidance for her... it's only right that I was able to take care of her for another Finals appearance," James continued. "So, best of luck to her, and hope she brings it home."

It has been just one year since the Aces were last in the Finals. Last season, the Vegas squad defeated the Connecticut Sun to take home the title.

Wilson, the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, will be key to the Aces' chances of a repeat championship. She became the first player in WNBA history to rack up 30 points in three consecutive playoff games while leading Vegas to a 3-0 semifinals series sweep of the Dallas Wings.