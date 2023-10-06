WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Fastlane

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before FastlaneOctober 6, 2023
On the eve of WWE Fastlane, the Superstars of SmackDown set out to establish momentum in hopes of carrying it over to the premium live event, including Asuka and Charlotte Flair.
The Empress of Tomorrow and The Queen will compete against Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship Saturday night in a Triple Threat Match but first, they partnered against Sky and her Damage CTRL teammate, Bayley, in tag team action.
Who emerged from that match victorious and what other stars and stories took center stage ahead of extravaganza?
Find out with this recap of Friday's FOX broadcast.
Match Card
- Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky
- Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley
- Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory
- Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso confront The Judgment Day
Announced in advance for the October 6 broadcast were:
LA Knight Kicked Off the Show
- "I know who the next megastar is going to be and ladies and gentlemen, admittedly and with a little candor, the next big megastar in this business is going to be LA Knight," Heyman said, reminding fans of his long history of recognizing the next big thing.
- "Now that you've earned my attention, The Bloodline is going to have to do something about it."
- Heyman calling the shots, and calling Uso and Sikoa off, was a wise decision by the wiseman. It is also indicative that he is the real master puppeteer behind The Bloodline.
LA Knight kicked off the show, greeted by a monstrous pop that would have been right at home in any era in WWE history.
Before he could say anything, Paul Heyman, Solo SIkoa, and Jimmy Uso interrupted. A back-and-forth ensued before John Cena hit the ring in support of his Fastlane tag team partner Knight.
The Megstar challenged Uso to a match and the former tag champion accepted, to the dismay of Heyman.
This was the same, formulaic segment that resulted in a main event later in the show, but that pop for Knight is undeniable.
He is the guy in WWE right now and it is about time the company recognizes that and pulls the proverbial trigger on pushing him rather than building and building, then missing the obvious climax of his rise.
Grade
B+
Top Moments and Takeaways
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Iyo Sky and Bayley
- Is Asuka so good she has somehow become underrated? It certainly feels that way.
- Flair exploded into the match with a sort-of crossbody that was not pretty but definitely had the crowd fired up.
- Graves rightly pointed out that Sky never officially tagged herself in, technically making her illegal in the match.
- Flair accidentally rocked Asuka with a big boot. Bayley errantly level Sky moments later and set up the finish.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka defeated Bayley and WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky in a good, long tag team match that put the spotlight on the women's division and served as final hype for Sky's defense against The Queen and The Empress of Tomorrow at Fastlane.
The action broke down late, leading to a few sloppy spots, but the outcome hit the important notes, including misfires by both teams that concluded with Flair scoring the win for her team.
After Sky vs. Asuka two weeks ago, this was another refreshing utilization of the women's division and a preview of what could be the best match on the premium live event card.
Result
Asuka and Flair defeated Sky and Bayley
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways