WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Fastlane

Credit: WWE.com

LA Knight kicked off the show, greeted by a monstrous pop that would have been right at home in any era in WWE history.

Before he could say anything, Paul Heyman, Solo SIkoa, and Jimmy Uso interrupted. A back-and-forth ensued before John Cena hit the ring in support of his Fastlane tag team partner Knight.

The Megstar challenged Uso to a match and the former tag champion accepted, to the dismay of Heyman.

This was the same, formulaic segment that resulted in a main event later in the show, but that pop for Knight is undeniable.

He is the guy in WWE right now and it is about time the company recognizes that and pulls the proverbial trigger on pushing him rather than building and building, then missing the obvious climax of his rise.

Grade

B+

Top Moments and Takeaways