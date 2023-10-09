Sneaky NBA Trade Ideas to Shake Up 2023-24 Season

2 of 4

Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Jarrett Allen



Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Jonas Valančiūnas, Jose Alvarado and a 2027 first-round pick (top-five-protected)



The Pelicans face more urgency than you might expect from a squad coming off a 42-win season and having last won a postseason series in 2018. But New Orleans is built to win right now—or it would be if it could ever stay healthy.



This is about to be the fifth season in which Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have both been on the roster. It's season No. 3 in New Orleans for CJ McCollum, who came to the Crescent City at the 2022 deadline. This trio has hardly hit the hardwood together—172 minutes over 10 games—yet it's still attached to a ticking clock.



The Pelicans need to make whatever they can of this season, as the fanbase and front office may not be able to stomach another wasted one. That's why an aggressive trade like this could make sense. Allen maybe isn't the perfect center to pair with Williamson, but his superior athleticism and defensive versatility should make him a much better fit than Valančiūnas.

Even if New Orleans stays healthy, its defense could crater, since none of its three stars has been a positive presence on that end. That ups the appeal for Allen, a true paint protector who tallied last season's fourth-most defensive win shares. Tack on that he can extend offensive possessions with his rebounding or finish them on pick-and-rolls (13th-most points as a pick-and-roll screener), and he could be an impact addition at both ends.



So, why would the Cavs let Allen go? Because the playoffs may have just proved that a non-shooting frontcourt with him and Evan Mobley is unplayable when it matters most. Valančiūnas isn't a knockdown shooter by any means, but defenses can't completely ignore him outside (35.6 three-point percentage over the past two seasons).

Plus, without Allen around, Cleveland could be more willing to experiment with small-ball lineups featuring Mobley at center. Fill the 4 spot with someone like Georges Niang or Max Strus, and Cavs guards would have tons of breathing room and myriad opportunities to attack.

