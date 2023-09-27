Clippers Exec: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Have Had Consistent Talks on New Contracts

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have engaged in consistent talks with co-stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard regarding possible contract extensions, per president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, who added that the team wants to continue to build around both players.

George and Leonard, who joined the Clippers in 2019, are under contract for at least the 2023-24 campaign. They can both elect to decline 2024-25 player options and enter free agency.

When healthy, the Leonard-George combination has proved effective, to the point that they led the Clips to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history in 2021.

Leonard, a five-time All-NBA player, has averaged 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game for L.A. George, an eight-time All-Star, has posted 23.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

However, both players have unfortunately missed significant time due to injury and rest. Leonard has played only 161 of a possible 308 regular-season games over four seasons. He notably missed part of the 2021 playoffs and all of 2021-22 with a torn ACL.

George has played 189 of a possible 308 regular-season games during that time. He sat most of 2021-22 with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Thankfully, Frank relayed to reporters that both players are fully healthy and will be ready for Clippers training camp.

Both players suffered injuries at the end of last season. Leonard had a torn meniscus in his right knee and sat the final three games of the Clippers' first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns. George suffered a season-ending right knee sprain on March 21 during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Frank also added this specifically about Leonard, via Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.