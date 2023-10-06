Dillon Brooks, Muhammad Ali, More Referenced on Drake's 'For All The Dogs' Album

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake's knack for referencing athletes in his music continues on his latest album "For All the Dogs" which dropped on Friday.

The hip-hop superstar shouted out Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks in "Another Late Night."

It's an amusing reference since Brooks doesn't seem like the biggest Drake fan in the world.

Leading up to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, players on Team Canada were asked to pick their favorite Canadian between Drake and Ryan Reynolds. Brooks was the only player who responded that went with the Deadpool actor.

Drake wasn't the only person to make a sports reference on the album.

J. Cole, who is featured on "First Person Shooter," seemingly mentions Ice Cube's BIG3 league and boxing icon Muhammad Ali: "Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammed Ali. Huh, yeah, yeah, huh-huh, yeah, Muhammed Ali"

It's not a surprise to see Drake make these references. There have been articles written breaking down his best raps referencing athletes in his songs over the years.

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Tom Brady are among the notable athletes who appeared onstage with Drake during the "It's All A Blur" tour.