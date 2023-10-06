Knicks Rumors: Zion Williamson Trade Was Discussed; Pelicans 'Not Sold' on Star

Knicks Rumors: Zion Williamson Trade Was Discussed; Pelicans 'Not Sold' on StarOctober 6, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was at the center of trade discussions this offseason, and it appears one Eastern Conference franchise expressed interest in the 2019 No. 1 overall pick.
The New York Knicks "checked in" on Williamson this offseason, Marc Berman, formerly of the New York Post, reported on The Knicks Recap podcast.
"New Orleans is still not sold on Zion Williamson. Obviously there's a risk there, all eyes on him this season," Berman said. "I was told the Knicks had checked in over the offseason about Zion. That could be a possibility."
The Knicks Recap @TheKnicksRecap
The Knicks 'checked in' about Zion Williamson this offseason.<a href="https://twitter.com/NYPost_Berman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYPost_Berman</a> on The Knicks trading for a star: "New Orleans is still not sold on Zion Williamson. Obviously there's a risk there, all eyes on him this season. I was told the Knicks checked in over the offseason… <a href="https://t.co/Px5HcEJA4l">pic.twitter.com/Px5HcEJA4l</a>
