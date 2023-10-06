Suns' Kevin Durant Receives A&R Credit on Drake's 'For All The Dogs' Album

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has added a new title to his growing list of business titles.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP received an A&R (artists and repertoire) credit on Drake's new album "For All the Dogs" that dropped on Friday.

Per Nikola Iliev of Forbes, an A&R representative is responsible for "talent scouting and the creative development of recording artists."

It's typically a person who tends to discover talent in the music industry.

It can also apply to someone who helps put the album together.

Drake has been doing his best to show off his list of celebrity friends during the "It's All A Blur Tour" that is scheduled to wrap up on Monday. Durant, LeBron James, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Judge and Jayson Tatum have appeared on stage with the hip-hop superstar at various stops on the tour.

TMZ Sports noted Durant received a shoutout from Drake in a lyric on "All The Parties" track included on the new album: "Me and KD 'bout to turn up the art."

In addition to his career on the court, Durant has ventured into the entertainment industry through his 35 Ventures production company. He was a featured guest on a song on former NBA player Stephen Jackson's mixtape "Jack of All Trades" that was released in 2013.

As for his day job, Durant is currently preparing for his first full season with the Suns. He was acquired by the team on Feb. 9 in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.