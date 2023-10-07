Buying or Selling John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, Ricky Starks to WWE and Latest Rumors

3 of 5

The clock keeps ticking on CM Punk going back to WWE.

An inevitable-feeling reunion has yet to happen, yet pro wrestling fans know all too well that these things are a matter of time.

But it's in the works, according to Meltzer (h/t Wrestle Talk's Dave Adamson), who says that talks are underway. Meltzer also said the WWE side won't comment and that the Punk side has said he has plans to return.

Maybe this means something gets done before Survivor Series (November 25) in Chicago. Maybe not. But it's cliche to say time heals all wounds for a reason, so the messiness of Punk's departure with WWE years ago and how he left AEW more recently is irrelevant—there is money to be made and new decision-makers in the mix after WWE's sale to Endeavor.

More importantly, there is pro-wrestling history to be made for fans, a full-circle moment once thought impossible. This latest update just moves the needle closer for fans who can feel free to start getting giddy about the idea again.