Bills' Von Miller Says There's '94.5%' Chance He Returns from Knee Injury vs. Jaguars

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has been crunching numbers to determine the very specific odds of him making his season debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Miller said there's a "94.5 percent" chance he's on the field in Week 5.

"I think it's a safe bet that I'll be out there for sure," he added.

Miller has been out since suffering a torn ACL in Buffalo's 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day last season.

Despite some optimism over the summer that he would be ready to play in Week 1, the Bills put Miller on the physically unable to perform list. The move meant he would have to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Miller told reporters on Sept. 10 he wanted to be out there for Week 1, but there "wasn't enough time" to get his knee ready.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sept. 30 the expectation was that Miller would resume practicing this week, giving the Bills a 21-day window to add him to their 53-man roster.

Per Buffalo's official injury report, Miller was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be the team's final practice of the week before gameday.

The Bills defense has been outstanding so far this season without Miller. They are tied for the NFL lead in sacks (16), rank second in points allowed per game (13.8) and sixth in yards allowed per game (288.0).

Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills as a free agent in March 2022. He had 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 11 games last season prior to suffering a knee injury.