Bills' Von Miller Eyeing Return from ACL Injury in Week 1 vs. Jets: 'I Feel Great'

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller hopes to return for the start of the 2023 season.

If not by then, at least by Week 6 on October 15, Miller told 9NEWS' Mike Klis prior to a charity event he was hosting in Colorado Thursday night.

"I feel great. I feel comfortable. I feel like I'll be ready to go at the start of the season," Miller said.

Miller added that his return date will ultimately be decided by the team's athletic trainers.

"Whenever it's time for me to play, I'll be ready to go," Miller said. "I want to be ready Week 1 versus the Jets. Aaron Rodgers, Monday Night Football. But at the same time I'm not in control of that. I'm going to do everything I can physically, mentally, emotionally to be ready for that. But if it's not the first week of the season, then it won't be any longer than Week 6, for sure."

Miller recorded eight sacks in eight games last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury during the second quarter of the Bills' Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions on November 22. Buffalo pulled out with a 28-25 win but lost its star pass-rusher.

This is not Miller's first time going under the knife for an ACL tear. After undergoing a similar surgery in 2013, Miller told Klis he knows his healing process well enough to anticipate full recovery by September 11.

The Bills will host the Denver Broncos, where Miller spent the first decade of his career, in Week 10. If Miller's recovery timeline goes according to plan, he should be ready to face his former team on November 13.