Raiders' Davante Adams Says Packers Tenure 'Ended in a Good Place'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ahead of his first matchup against the Green Bay Packers since being traded to Las Vegas, star wideout Davante Adams is feeling a bit nostalgic.

The three-time All-Pro was drafted by the organization and spent many successful seasons catching passes from Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field. And while there was a bit of discontent between the two sides ahead of the trade due to contract negotiations, Adams said he left the organization in a "good place"

"Wasn't some big crazy breakup that people thought it was," Adams said Thursday. "Obviously it felt like it just because everything seemed good a week ago and then I was gone. There's a lot of mutual love and respect between the Packers and I."

Adams, 30, spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay, becoming a bonafide superstar. He finished his time with the organization top-five in most major statistical categories for receiving, including yards (fourth), receptions (second) and touchdowns (second).

His connection with Rodgers was almost telepathic and the two combined plenty en route to back-to-back MVPs for the veteran signal caller.

But now, both stars have left the frozen tundra up in Wisconsin after Rodgers got traded to the New York Jets.

Unlike Rodgers, Adams did not demand his way out of the Packers to a specific team. He did. however. tell the organization that he would not play under the franchise tag after Green Bay placed it on him during the 2022 offseason.

He eventually got traded to the Raiders and went on to post another incredible campaign, racking up 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

Now, he's gearing up for his first matchup against his former squad Monday night. Since he's trying not to lean too much into the emotion of the game, Adams is ready to put everything aside once he takes the field.