Warriors' Stephen Curry Says Playing With Chris Paul is 'Mad Fun'

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is already excited about sharing the court with 11-time All-NBA point guard Chris Paul.

At a press conference on Thursday, via 95.7 The Game, Curry discussed Paul's knowledge of the Warriors' plays in summer runs due to years of matching up against one another.

The two future Hall of Famers faced off against each other in high-pressure environments several times over the past decade, with Golden State usually emerging on top.

Paul's Clippers defeated Curry and the Warriors in seven games back in 2014. The two guards had another series go the distance in 2018, with Golden State edging out the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals. The two teams matched up again the very next year, with Curry's Warriors dispatching Paul's Rockets in six games during the Western Conference semifinals.

In total, the two All-Stars have played against one another 55 times. Given the amount of times they've gone head-to-head, it's not a surprise that some of the most memorable NBA moments in the past decade have featured these two.

Given their storied history as opponents, it came as a shock to many when the Warriors acquired Paul from the Washington Wizards, a trade that happened as a result of Bradley Beal being dealt to the Phoenix Suns. Even more surprising was the fact that they gave up promising sixth-man Jordan Poole in the deal.