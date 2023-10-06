NBA

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 6, 2023

    Fantasy Basketball 2023: Early-Round Rankings and NBA Mock Draft Analysis

      NBA players aren't the only ones who need to make the most of training camp.

      Fantasy basketball managers should follow their lead and get all of their preparations in place for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

      Opening night will be here soon, and most league drafts will likely arrive even sooner. Let's get rolling, then, with our top-30 rankings, plus the first five rounds of a simulated mock draft (via FantasyPros) and our top takeaways from that mock.

    Top 30 Rankings

      1. Nikola Jokić, C, DEN

      2. Luka Dončić, PG, DAL

      3. Joel Embiid, C, PHI

      4. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, BOS

      5. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, IND

      6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, OKC

      7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, MIL

      8. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, GSW

      9. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, SAC

      10. Anthony Davis, PF/C, LAL

      11. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, CLE

      12. Damian Lillard, PG, MIL

      13. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, PHO

      14. Trae Young, PG, ATL

      15. Devin Booker, SG/SF, PHO

      16. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, MIN

      17. LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, CHA

      18. Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, BKN

      19. Jimmy Butler, SF/PF, MIA

      20. LeBron James, SF/PF, LAL

      21. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, MEM

      22. De'Aaron Fox, PG, SAC

      23. Bam Adebayo, C, MIA

      24. Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF, UTA

      25. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, DAL

      26. Jaylen Brown, SG/SF, BOS

      27. Paul George, SG/SF/PF, LAC

      28. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, ATL

      29. Pascal Siakam, PF/C, TOR

      30. Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, ORL

    Mock Draft Results

      Round 1

      1. Nikola Jokić, C, DEN

      2. Joel Embiid, C, PHI

      3. Luka Dončić, PG, DAL

      4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, OKC

      5. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, IND

      6. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, BOS

      7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, MIL

      8. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, GSW

      9. LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, CHA

      10. Damian Lillard, PG, MIL

      Round 2

      11. Kristaps Porziņģis, PF/C, BOS

      12. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, PHO

      13. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, DAL

      14. Anthony Davis, PF/C, LAL

      15. Trae Young, PG, ATL

      16. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, SAC

      17. Devin Booker, SG/SF, PHO

      18. Pascal Siakam, PF/C, TOR

      19. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, MIN

      20. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, CLE

      Round 3

      21. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, MEM

      22. James Harden, PG/SG, PHI

      23. Kawhi Leonard, SF, LAC

      24. Jimmy Butler, SF/PF, MIA

      25. Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C, MIN

      26. Fred VanVleet, PG, HOU

      27. LeBron James, SF/PF, LAL

      28. Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF, UTA

      29. Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, BKN

      30. Bam Adebayo, C, MIA

      Round 4

      31. Desmond Bane, SG/SF, MEM

      32. Paul George, SG/SF/PF, LAC

      33. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, ATL

      34. DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF, CHI

      35. Myles Turnerr, C, IND

      36. Darius Garland, PG, CLE

      37. Jaylen Brown, SG/SF, BOS

      38. Nikola Vučević, C, CHI

      39. Jordan Poole, PG/SG, WAS

      40. Victor Wembanyama, PF/C, SAS

      Round 5

      41. Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, DET

      42. Jalen Brunson, PG, NYK

      43. De'Aaron Fox, PG, SAC

      44. Jrue Holiday, PG/SG, POR

      45. Evan Mobley, PF/C, CLE

      46. OG Anunoby, SG/SF, TOR

      47. Chet Holmgren, PF/C, OKC

      48. Zach LaVine, SG/SF, CHI

      49. Jamal Murray, PG/SG, DEN

      50. Walker Kessler, C, UTA

    Mock Draft Takeaways

      If there is one message seemingly sent from every draft—real and mock—it's that if you really want a player, you should feel free to go get them.

      Pre-draft rankings and average draft positions can be helpful guides, but they aren't universal truths. Kristaps Porziņģis isn't a top-30 fantasy player for me this season—he could be a fourth option in Boston, and who knows how often he'll suit up—but he wound up going in the No. 11 spot in this mock. That feels (super) early, but it's a good reminder that some curveballs are likely coming your way at your draft.

      That pick was by far the biggest head-turner, but a few late third-round selections caught my attention in a good way: LeBron James at No. 27 and Mikal Bridges at No. 29. Both hold top-20 spots on my board, so the value looks great. James hasn't showed his age in anything other than games missed, and given all the logic-defying elements of his legendary career, it would surprise no one if he appeared in 65-plus games in his age-39 season. Bridges, meanwhile, looked like an All-Star following his deadline deal to Brooklyn and should get all the touches he can handle.

      One last takeaway is just the sheer talent left on the board even after 50 picks. The sixth round featured the likes of Zion Williamson (No. 51), Brandon Ingram (No. 52), Deandre Ayton (No. 54) and Julius Randle (No. 57). The sixth round included Scottie Barnes (No. 65), Josh Giddey (No. 66), Jalen Williams (No. 67) and Tyrese Maxey (No. 70). All of these players have potential paths to top-10 finishes in fantasy if everything breaks right this season.

