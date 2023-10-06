Fantasy Basketball 2023: Early-Round Rankings and NBA Mock Draft Analysis

3 of 3

If there is one message seemingly sent from every draft—real and mock—it's that if you really want a player, you should feel free to go get them.



Pre-draft rankings and average draft positions can be helpful guides, but they aren't universal truths. Kristaps Porziņģis isn't a top-30 fantasy player for me this season—he could be a fourth option in Boston, and who knows how often he'll suit up—but he wound up going in the No. 11 spot in this mock. That feels (super) early, but it's a good reminder that some curveballs are likely coming your way at your draft.



That pick was by far the biggest head-turner, but a few late third-round selections caught my attention in a good way: LeBron James at No. 27 and Mikal Bridges at No. 29. Both hold top-20 spots on my board, so the value looks great. James hasn't showed his age in anything other than games missed, and given all the logic-defying elements of his legendary career, it would surprise no one if he appeared in 65-plus games in his age-39 season. Bridges, meanwhile, looked like an All-Star following his deadline deal to Brooklyn and should get all the touches he can handle.

