Fantasy Basketball 2023: Early-Round Rankings and NBA Mock Draft Analysis
NBA players aren't the only ones who need to make the most of training camp.
Fantasy basketball managers should follow their lead and get all of their preparations in place for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Opening night will be here soon, and most league drafts will likely arrive even sooner. Let's get rolling, then, with our top-30 rankings, plus the first five rounds of a simulated mock draft (via FantasyPros) and our top takeaways from that mock.
Top 30 Rankings
1. Nikola Jokić, C, DEN
2. Luka Dončić, PG, DAL
3. Joel Embiid, C, PHI
4. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, BOS
5. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, IND
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, OKC
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, MIL
8. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, GSW
9. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, SAC
10. Anthony Davis, PF/C, LAL
11. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, CLE
12. Damian Lillard, PG, MIL
13. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, PHO
14. Trae Young, PG, ATL
15. Devin Booker, SG/SF, PHO
16. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, MIN
17. LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, CHA
18. Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, BKN
19. Jimmy Butler, SF/PF, MIA
20. LeBron James, SF/PF, LAL
21. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, MEM
22. De'Aaron Fox, PG, SAC
23. Bam Adebayo, C, MIA
24. Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF, UTA
25. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, DAL
26. Jaylen Brown, SG/SF, BOS
27. Paul George, SG/SF/PF, LAC
28. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, ATL
29. Pascal Siakam, PF/C, TOR
30. Paolo Banchero, SF/PF, ORL
Mock Draft Results
Round 1
1. Nikola Jokić, C, DEN
2. Joel Embiid, C, PHI
3. Luka Dončić, PG, DAL
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG/SG, OKC
5. Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, IND
6. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, BOS
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C, MIL
8. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, GSW
9. LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, CHA
10. Damian Lillard, PG, MIL
Round 2
11. Kristaps Porziņģis, PF/C, BOS
12. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, PHO
13. Kyrie Irving, PG/SG, DAL
14. Anthony Davis, PF/C, LAL
15. Trae Young, PG, ATL
16. Domantas Sabonis, PF/C, SAC
17. Devin Booker, SG/SF, PHO
18. Pascal Siakam, PF/C, TOR
19. Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, MIN
20. Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG, CLE
Round 3
21. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, MEM
22. James Harden, PG/SG, PHI
23. Kawhi Leonard, SF, LAC
24. Jimmy Butler, SF/PF, MIA
25. Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C, MIN
26. Fred VanVleet, PG, HOU
27. LeBron James, SF/PF, LAL
28. Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF, UTA
29. Mikal Bridges, SG/SF, BKN
30. Bam Adebayo, C, MIA
Round 4
31. Desmond Bane, SG/SF, MEM
32. Paul George, SG/SF/PF, LAC
33. Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, ATL
34. DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF, CHI
35. Myles Turnerr, C, IND
36. Darius Garland, PG, CLE
37. Jaylen Brown, SG/SF, BOS
38. Nikola Vučević, C, CHI
39. Jordan Poole, PG/SG, WAS
40. Victor Wembanyama, PF/C, SAS
Round 5
41. Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, DET
42. Jalen Brunson, PG, NYK
43. De'Aaron Fox, PG, SAC
44. Jrue Holiday, PG/SG, POR
45. Evan Mobley, PF/C, CLE
46. OG Anunoby, SG/SF, TOR
47. Chet Holmgren, PF/C, OKC
48. Zach LaVine, SG/SF, CHI
49. Jamal Murray, PG/SG, DEN
50. Walker Kessler, C, UTA
Mock Draft Takeaways
If there is one message seemingly sent from every draft—real and mock—it's that if you really want a player, you should feel free to go get them.
Pre-draft rankings and average draft positions can be helpful guides, but they aren't universal truths. Kristaps Porziņģis isn't a top-30 fantasy player for me this season—he could be a fourth option in Boston, and who knows how often he'll suit up—but he wound up going in the No. 11 spot in this mock. That feels (super) early, but it's a good reminder that some curveballs are likely coming your way at your draft.
That pick was by far the biggest head-turner, but a few late third-round selections caught my attention in a good way: LeBron James at No. 27 and Mikal Bridges at No. 29. Both hold top-20 spots on my board, so the value looks great. James hasn't showed his age in anything other than games missed, and given all the logic-defying elements of his legendary career, it would surprise no one if he appeared in 65-plus games in his age-39 season. Bridges, meanwhile, looked like an All-Star following his deadline deal to Brooklyn and should get all the touches he can handle.
One last takeaway is just the sheer talent left on the board even after 50 picks. The sixth round featured the likes of Zion Williamson (No. 51), Brandon Ingram (No. 52), Deandre Ayton (No. 54) and Julius Randle (No. 57). The sixth round included Scottie Barnes (No. 65), Josh Giddey (No. 66), Jalen Williams (No. 67) and Tyrese Maxey (No. 70). All of these players have potential paths to top-10 finishes in fantasy if everything breaks right this season.