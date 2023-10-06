X

    NBA 2023-24 Key Dates: All-Star Weekend Schedule, Trade Deadline and More

    Francisco RosaOctober 6, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots a free throw during game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on June 12, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
    Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images

    An action-packed offseason is quickly drawing to a close and with that comes the dawn of what will be an unprecedented NBA campaign.

    The Denver Nuggets will attempt to defend their crown after winning the franchise's first title in dominant fashion behind the stellar play of two-time league MVP Nikola Jokić, who solidified his claim as the NBA's best player.

    Jokić and the Nuggets will begin their title defense on Oct. 24 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who Denver swept in the Western Conference Finals en route to the championship.

    But it won't be any easier for Denver as it will have to deal with some vastly improved teams in both the Western and Eastern Conferences. The Lakers are firmly in that mix after a terrific offseason.

    Meanwhile, this upcoming season will also include the debut of the NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament that will crown its inaugural champion in December in Las Vegas. Tournament games will begin in November with the results also contributing to the regular season standings.

    So, even if a team isn't firmly in the championship picture, they will have an extra opportunity to bring home some hardware.

    As the start of the NBA season approaches, here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2022-23 campaign.

    Key Dates

    Oct. 24: Start of The Regular Season

    Nov. 3: NBA In-Season Tournament Begins

    Nov. 9: NBA Mexico City Game, Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

    Dec. 7: NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals (Las Vegas, NV)

    Dec. 9: NBA In-Season Tournament Championship (Las Vegas, NV)

    Feb. 8: NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)

    Feb. 16-18: NBA All-Star 2024 (Indianapolis, IN)

    Feb. 16-21: NBA All-Star Break

    April 14: NBA Regular Season Ends

    April 16-19: NBA Play-In Tournament

    April 20: NBA Playoffs 2024 Begin

    June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Begin

    June 27: NBA Draft 2024

    Season Preview

    Despite being the No. 1 overall seed going into last season's playoffs, the Denver Nuggets were still somehow under the radar.

    That couldn't be further from the case this year, however.

    With its core of Jokić, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, Denver will once again be among the title favorites and no one will be able to overlook it after it defeated the Miami Heat in five games to secure the franchise's first championship.

    As previously stated, however, the league has seen some major improvements to teams in both conferences.

    In addition to the Lakers, the Phoenix Suns—who added Bradley Beal—and the Golden State Warriors—who added Chris Paul—have elevated themselves into the upper tier of the Western Conference.

    The Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings will also have their say in the conversation.

    While they may not be in the championship conversation, the San Antonio Spurs will also be the center of a lot of attention thanks to generational talent and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

    And that's not even mentioning the seismic shakeup in the Eastern Conference.

    Damian Lillard, a seven-time All-Star and one of the 75 greatest players of all time, was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks. He'll form one of the NBA's very best duos alongside two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    As a result of that trade, Jrue Holiday, who was traded from Milwaukee to the Blazers, got flipped to the Boston Celtics, improving a team that was just one game away from making it to the NBA Finals for a second-consecutive year.

    The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers should also be viewed as contenders to come out of the East.

    While all these rosters look great on paper, nothing can be certain until they take the hardwood on Oct. 24 and get this season rolling.