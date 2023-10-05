B/R Exclusive: Jayson Tatum Talks New-Look Celtics, Title Expectations

2 of 6

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Smart was considered the heart and soul of the Celtics during their climb to elite status and is now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams III emerged as a dominant defensive anchor as a Celtic and Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year in his lone season with the team. Both Brogdon and Robert Williams were sent to the Portland Trail Blazers. Grant Williams left via free agency for the Dallas Mavericks.

Management often consults with their star players before any drastic moves are executed. Tatum said he chooses not to get embroiled in those conversations on a deep level out of respect for his teammates.

"For the most part, I try to stay out of it," Tatum told B/R. "I may have conversations with Brad about whether I would like to play with this guy one day or do I think he would be a good fit. I think that's with any organization.

"But I saw on Twitter that we traded for Jrue Holiday and likewise with K.P. and trading Smart. I never want to get involved with things like that. My job is to show up and play. It's not my job to trade and handpick guys or anything like that.