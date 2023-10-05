Report: Bills' Von Miller Traveling to London, Could Return from Injury vs. Jaguars

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills could get a huge boost to their lineup on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Star linebacker Von Miller is traveling with the team to London and could return for Sunday's matchup after recovering from a torn ACL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Miller hasn't played since tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving in a win over the Detroit Lions. He missed Buffalo's final five games of the 2022 campaign and both of its postseason matchups.

The 34-year-old began the 2023 season on the physically unable to perform list and wasn't eligible to return until Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. He returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters this week that the team would take things "one day at a time" in Miller's preparation to return from injury.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of his The Von Cast, Miller insinuated that he would return to the field this weekend against the Jaguars despite having limited practice time:

"It's still not a promise that I play in this game. I want to play in this game. I gotta practice tomorrow and I only get one padded practice. So obviously I got out there and I [need to] look amazing with this padded practice. Cause the difference is, like in training camp, you get multiple padded practices to kinda like figure your game out. I just get one padded practice tomorrow and then we have a shells practice on Thursday and then we fly to London on Thursday night. I really don't have all the time in the world to like figure it out. I get one padded practice. So hopefully I look amazing tomorrow. I feel really strongly that I will. That's just how I think I feel like I will be amazing tomorrow and everybody will give me the green light to go play in the game."

Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills in March 2022, had a solid first season in Buffalo before hitting the shelf. In 11 games, he posted eight sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, 21 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.