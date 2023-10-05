NBA Rumors: Exec Feels Rockets' Jalen Green Could Lead NBA in Scoring 1 Day

Justin Ford/Getty Images

At least one anonymous league executive believes that Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has the potential to lead the NBA in scoring one day.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that an opposing executive with a draft pick in Green's range told Houston's front office that he could secure a scoring title at some point during his career.

Green hasn't become an instant star since he was selected second overall in the 2021 Draft, although he's displayed flashes of All-Star potential throughout his two years as a pro.

He improved his scoring average from 17.3 to 22.1 points per game while showcasing an ability to score from all three levels, albeit on below league-average efficiency. The former G League Ignite standout's incredible athleticism translated to the professional level right away, throwing down highlight-reel dunks nearly every week.

Some context is important regarding Green's subpar 53.8 TS%, as he was often guarded by opponents' best perimeter defenders on a nightly basis. That isn't easy for anyone to overcome, especially a 20-year-old in his second season.

Green has had a busy summer, training in Los Angeles with NBA stars such as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. He also participated on Team USA's select team, helping prepare the national team for their appearance in the FIBA World Cup.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone has grand expectations for Green's third year. "This is a huge year for him," said Stone. "It's on him to really put together all the things he's worked on. You see individual games where he's locked in -- whether it's on-ball defense, help-side defense, making the right reads in the pick-and-roll. And then there are other games where he just kind of let go of the rope. He's a bucket."