Final Picks for John Cena vs. The Bloodline and WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card

Fastlane is not considered one of WWE's most important events, but the 2023 edition is shaping up to be a star-studded premium live event.

While Roman Reigns won't be defending his title, Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line and at least two other major titles to be defended. Add in the inclusion of another John Cena match—hopefully helping put over LA Knight as a top star—and the WWE Universe has a secondary show worth watching.

Here is a full look at the match card and predictions and a breakdown of the top storylines to watch at Fastlane.

Match Card and Predictions

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: World Heavyweight Championship

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair: WWE Women's Championship

Latino World Order vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

It's Jade Cargill Time

On paper, the bout between Iyo Sky, Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship should be one of the night's best matches and likely one of the best women's matches of the year based on talent alone.

With several potential storylines playing out in the middle of the ring—including just how much Bayley cares about Sky—there is a legitimate chance the Triple Threat becomes an instant classic.

The only thing that could improve the match would be to have a clean, convincing finish that makes Sky look like a legitimate champion, only for the debuting Jade Cargill to make her way to the ring and attack Sky.

WWE has made it abundantly clear since signing Cargill that she will be a major player in the company's women's division and a marketable star that acts as a cornerstone for the Raw or SmackDown brands moving forward.

If the rumors about a possible debut at Fastlane are true, then waiting until Sky is vulnerable before attacking her and standing tall with the women's title would be the instant impact her character needs. Add in a marquee storyline built in following the attack, and Cargill would be off and running in WWE.

Rollins to Win, Further Set Up Feud With CM Punk

When it comes to storylines and character development, there are a few Superstars on the main roster who do it better than Seth Rollins.

Rumors have swirled about a potential return to WWE for CM Punk, and it is no coincidence that Rollins and other members of the WWE Universe continue to reference the best in the world.

While from a storyline perspective, Shinsuke Nakamura is beyond due for a run with the world title, the possible signing of Punk should trump almost every current storyline, as he is still one of the biggest names in all of wrestling and a hot topic right now following his termination from AEW.

If Triple H and Punk hash out their issues and the veteran is scheduled to return to WWE—likely at Survivor Series in Chicago—then Rollins should successfully defend his championship until the returning Punk sets his sights on gold.

Punk is one of the biggest names in wrestling history, and a return to WWE would be monumental. Capitalizing on it properly and setting the stage for Rollins vs. Punk to headline night one of WrestleMania 40 starts at Fastlane.