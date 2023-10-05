Wolves' Anthony Edwards out vs. Luka Dončić, Mavericks; Injury Isn't Seen as Serious

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without guard Anthony Edwards for Thursday's preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks after he suffered an ankle injury in practice Wednesday.

Timberwolves radio announcer Alan Horton noted the injury is "not expected to be serious.." Edwards turned his left ankle during practice as the Wolves prepare to play in Abu Dhabi.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.