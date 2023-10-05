X

NBA

    Wolves' Anthony Edwards out vs. Luka Dončić, Mavericks; Injury Isn't Seen as Serious

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 5, 2023

    ABU DHABI, UAE - OCTOBER 4: Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves speaks to the media during practice and media availability as part of 2023 NBA Global Games Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on October 4, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without guard Anthony Edwards for Thursday's preseason opener against the Dallas Mavericks after he suffered an ankle injury in practice Wednesday.

    Timberwolves radio announcer Alan Horton noted the injury is "not expected to be serious.." Edwards turned his left ankle during practice as the Wolves prepare to play in Abu Dhabi.

