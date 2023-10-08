Cowboys vs. 49ers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

1 of 3

Two of the NFL's best defenses will go toe to toe at Levi's Stadium.

The Cowboys are second in yards allowed (259.8 per game) and first in scoring defense (10.3 points). They've also intercepted seven passes, which trails only the Buffalo Bills, and forced three fumbles.

The 49ers have been nearly as dominant, allowing 284.3 yards and 14.5 points per game. Perhaps those numbers have been somewhat skewed by facing off against three offenses (Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals) that vary between middling and just plain bad.

Because of how good these defenses are, nailing your DFS picks is even more critical.

At quarterback, Dak Prescott is the stronger of the two options on offer. Opposing quarterbacks are completing 65.7 percent of their passes and averaging 218.3 yards per game through the air against San Francisco. The Niners are also 25th in fantasy points allowed to QBs, per FantasyPros.

Spinning off that, Michael Gallup might be a good alternative if CeeDee Lamb is too pricy. Gallup got 13 combined targets over the past two games compared to four targets between Weeks 1 and 2.