Jayson Tatum Donates Money, Hoops Gear to Boston KidsOctober 5, 2023
Jayson Tatum Donates Money, Hoops Gear to Boston Kids
Jayson Tatum is a Top 5 NBA player, but he's also, more importantly, a star to young fans in Boston, as well as St. Louis where he grew up.
The Jayson Tatum Foundation has teamed up with Gatorade and Good Sports to support young athletes, providing more than $75,000 in new equipment and athletic apparel, to give underserved athletes in Boston and St. Louis the opportunity to play.
To announce the donation, Tatum surprised "Hoops Collaborative" during their practice in Boston as an extension of Gatorade's "Equity In Sports" initiative with Good Sports.
"You know, this obviously hits close to home," Tautm told B/R. "I know how important sports at a young age is, not just the game—the life lessons you learn, the relationships you build that can last a lifetime."
Tatum, now a 6'8", four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Teamer, can relate.
"I remember my dad and Larry Hughes had a basketball camp one summer, and I remember on the last day, 'Bron (LeBron James) and A.I. (Allen Iverson) came in the gym. I just remember they were just larger than life figures."
Today, Tatum is that larger-than-life figure for so many kids in the Boston and St. Louis areas. And that doesn't count for the Celtics and NBA fans from East Coast out to the West.
Bleacher Report had a chance to sit down with Tatum, discussing his role and his passion when it comes to giving today's youth an opportunity to play.
'Explain Why This Is a Passion for You'
Tatum:
Through the Jayson Tatum Foundation, and partnering with Gatorade and Good Sports, we were able to donate to the Hoop Collaborative money, as well as hoops gear.
We surprised them with Gatorade, basketballs and things that they would need for practice. And I was able to come and kind of work out with them for an hour.
I surprised about 35 kids and got the chance to talk to them. I went through some of the drills with the boys and girls. It was great to be a part of giving back to the youth, especially in sports.
You know, this is something that obviously hits close to home for myself. I know how important sports at a young age is and not just the game, but the life lessons that you learn and the relationships that you build that can last a lifetime.
'Growing Up in St. Louis, Was Lack of Resources a Barrier for Success?'
Tatum:
Absolutely right. I grew up in St. Louis. I grew up in the inner city and grew up at a rec center like this. It wasn't in the best condition. And a lot of times, it doesn't allow or give kids the opportunity to be motivated when they don't have the resources.
So I always thought how can we change that? How can we motivate kids to go in the direction of playing sports?
I'm just trying to level the playing field. A lot of kids don't have the opportunities or resources that people on the other side of the city may have.
I'm just trying to give back and change that and help kids in any way that I can.
'The Kids' Reactions? What Do You Remember About Meeting Pro Athletes as a Kid?'
Tatum:
They were shocked. Some kids screamed; the rest of them just couldn't really believe that I was here. But they loosened up a bit and as the day went on; they relaxed a lot and had more fun.
I remember my dad and Larry Hughes had a basketball camp one summer, and I remember on the last day, "Bron" (LeBron James) and "A.I." (Allen Iverson) came in the gym.
I just remember they were just larger than life figures. I couldn't believe the people I see on TV that I would see them in real life.
So that's why I enjoy doing things like this because I know the feeling. I know the memories, and that impact that it can have on somebody's life.
'Where Does Your Passion for Giving Back to the Sports Community Come From?'
Tatum:
Honestly, it started when I was in middle school.
I would have talks about it with my mom all the time. I just didn't know how to articulate it, but I wanted to be the biggest person in St. Louis.
I wanted people to respect me for the way I would give back and the communities I would try to help change. I grew up in St. Louis. I know how tough it is living there, and I know it's not always talked about in a positive light.
So, I would always tell my mom I was going to make it and I was going change that narrative and I was going to help inspire the next Jayson Tatum or whoever comes out of St. Louis and just try to leave it in a better place than it was when I grew up.