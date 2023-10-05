Jayson Tatum Donates Money, Hoops Gear to Boston Kids

0 of 4

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum is a Top 5 NBA player, but he's also, more importantly, a star to young fans in Boston, as well as St. Louis where he grew up.

The Jayson Tatum Foundation has teamed up with Gatorade and Good Sports to support young athletes, providing more than $75,000 in new equipment and athletic apparel, to give underserved athletes in Boston and St. Louis the opportunity to play.

To announce the donation, Tatum surprised "Hoops Collaborative" during their practice in Boston as an extension of Gatorade's "Equity In Sports" initiative with Good Sports.

"You know, this obviously hits close to home," Tautm told B/R. "I know how important sports at a young age is, not just the game—the life lessons you learn, the relationships you build that can last a lifetime."

Tatum, now a 6'8", four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA First Teamer, can relate.

"I remember my dad and Larry Hughes had a basketball camp one summer, and I remember on the last day, 'Bron (LeBron James) and A.I. (Allen Iverson) came in the gym. I just remember they were just larger than life figures."

Today, Tatum is that larger-than-life figure for so many kids in the Boston and St. Louis areas. And that doesn't count for the Celtics and NBA fans from East Coast out to the West.