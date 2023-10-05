The Rock Says Colin Kaepernick Unlikely to Join XFL After Extending Invite to QB

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will likely not be joining the XFL.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he met with Kaepernick and his agents before extending him an invite to play in the XFL, which he owns. However, he doesn't think the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller will join the league.

"Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him but I don't think it'll happen," Johnson wrote in response to an Instagram post. "We'll see."

Kaepernick has been working toward an NFL comeback after being out of the league since 2017 after protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

The 35-year-old played for the 49ers from 2011-16 after being selected by the franchise in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Nevada and he led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.