X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    The Rock Says Colin Kaepernick Unlikely to Join XFL After Extending Invite to QB

    Erin WalshOctober 5, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 05: Colin Kaepernick attends the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on December 5, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Cole Burston/Getty Images

    Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will likely not be joining the XFL.

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he met with Kaepernick and his agents before extending him an invite to play in the XFL, which he owns. However, he doesn't think the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller will join the league.

    "Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him but I don't think it'll happen," Johnson wrote in response to an Instagram post. "We'll see."

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Update: Dwayne Johnson has met with Colin Kapernick and has invited him to join the XFL.<br><br>The Rock, who owns the XFL, said he met with both Kaepernick and his agents and had a "Good meeting, looked to create opportunity for him.' but Johnson says he doesn't think it will happen.… <a href="https://t.co/JesNbo0IGw">https://t.co/JesNbo0IGw</a> <a href="https://t.co/tKovETMsdg">pic.twitter.com/tKovETMsdg</a>

    Kaepernick has been working toward an NFL comeback after being out of the league since 2017 after protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

    The 35-year-old played for the 49ers from 2011-16 after being selected by the franchise in the second round of the 2011 draft out of Nevada and he led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.

    Kaepernick's agent recently reached out to the New York Jets to express his interest in returning to the league following the news that Aaron Rodgers had suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, but Gang Green didn't express similar interest in the signal-caller.

    The Rock Says Colin Kaepernick Unlikely to Join XFL After Extending Invite to QB
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon